GoodNewsOfTheDay: Muslim groom wears turban to pay respect to Sikhs who helped them during Delhi riots

Delhi faced a massive communal riots in Feb, and we saw many sikhs coming to India to help the people in distress. And to express a gratitude, this muslim man wore turban on his wedding. Read below to know more.

We are living in a world, where the term democracy is becoming salty with time. In February, Delhi witnessed some disturbing communal riots. Many people lost their houses, their shops and some lost their family members too. While the officials are still silent about the whole incident, citizens of India are coming forward to help each other in the time of distress. Right from giving food to giving shelter, we are doing everything we can to help our fellow citizens. And one such act of kindness was shown by Abdul Hakeem, a Muslim man from Gidderbaha, Punjab. He wore a turban to his wedding for a heartwarming reason.

The way Sikhs helped people, especially Muslims in the time of distress, touched his heart and as a sign of respect and to express gratitude, Hakeem and many of the guests wore turbans in support of the message of unity across religions. While many thought that this act would upset his family and others around him, considering how rigid we can get when it comes to marriage. However, his family and in-laws realised the socio-political significance of what he did and praised him for it.

A wedding occurred in Giddharbah where a Muslim groom tied a turban in honor of Sikhs helping Muslims in Delhi riots. The Muslim groom and over 100 plus Muslims in the wedding tied turbans for communal harmony.#DelhiViolance pic.twitter.com/LmprVg0s2y — Reshma Alam (@reshma_alam9) March 5, 2020

As per a report published in The Tribune India, Abdul's father-in-law, Saleem Khan was proud of the decision, and said, “People are still congratulating me, as it was a one-of-a-kind gesture. Abdul had told us in advance that he would sport a turban in the honour of Sikhs who rescued Muslims in Delhi, and give the message of communal harmony. We were happy with his decision.”

These Sikh men in India traveled to show solidarity with Muslim men, in times of growing intolerance in the country. pic.twitter.com/4X22c2RY9v — Amnesty International (@amnesty) March 3, 2020

During the riots, an Amnesty International video of Sikh and Muslim men exchanging skull caps and turbans went viral as a message of solidarity. So, the fact that Hakeem and his baraat incorporated that message into their wedding is beautiful.

We are so proud of Abdul Hakeem and all the citizens of India, who went out of their way to protect their citizens.

