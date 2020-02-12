GoodNewsOfTheDay: NASA is hiring for new projects; Find out if you are eligible

NASA is looking for new astronauts to join their team for the new space missions on 2021 and 2030 to go to the Moon and Mars.

Nasa has recently announced that they are looking for new astronauts to include in their group which currently consists of 48 scientists. They are planning to expand their group for space missions in the coming years. NASA is now celebrating its 20th year of being a part of the International Space Station (ISS) and in low- earth orbit this year. According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, they are planning to send two astronauts to the Moon by 2024. NASA is looking for some talented and eligible women and men to join this time; the application procedure will start from March 2.

For being eligible, you have to have a Master's degree in science, engineering or mathematics (STEM) or a PhD in STEM or have to be a test pilot. A medical degree or an osteopathic medicine degree will also work for the application. And last but not the least, you have to prepare yourself for working 250 miles above Earth on the International Space Station and being a U.S citizen. The eligible candidates need to have at least two years of professional experience. For pilots, you have to have 1000 hours of pilot-in-command time to be eligible.

The selection process would be competitive where the eligible candidates will have to give an online test. The last group of 11 NASA astronauts, graduated in January, were selected from 18000 applications. One of the candidates in this group is Jonny Kim. He is an emergency physician and an experienced professional of 100 combat operations having Navy SEALs. He has earned a Silver Star along with that he has a mathematics degree and a doctorate degree in medicine from Harvard University.

NASA is about to complete the selection process by mid of 2021 and then there will be a two-year training program at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The training will consist of spacewalking practice at the underwater Neutral Buoyancy Lab of NASA, robotics, systems of International Space Station and controlling the T-38 training jet, learning the Russian language, practicing to build blocks of the Artemis etc. This newly trained group will go to Mars also in 2030 according to the plan made by NASA.

Read More