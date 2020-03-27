GoodNewsOfTheDay: Pollution level is decreasing across India due to the lockdown for COVID 19

The lockdown situation seems to have a positive effect on our environment. Pollution levels are dropping across the world. Read on to know more.

India is currently under lockdown to fight against the novel COVID-19 virus. Amid fighting the deadly coronavirus, the environment seems to be benefiting as the harmful pollution levels are going down.

Coronavirus and air pollution

A climate scientist Kim Cobb said that there is a similarity between coronavirus and environment- both of them require prompt action to prevent further loss. We should have done the same thing earlier for the sake of the environment what we are doing right now for the contagious COVID-19 virus.

Nitrogen Dioxide levels are decreasing in China

Nitrogen Dioxide levels have significantly dropped in China. This data has been collected from the Tropospheric Monitoring Instrument which showed significant decrease in the levels of Nitrogen Dioxide. It’s a gas emitted by cars, trucks, power plants, etc. The air quality researcher Fei Liu said, “This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic drop-off over such a wide area for a specific event”.

Pollution levels in India

In India also it has been seen in statistics that pollution levels in different cities have also dropped. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), Nitrogen Oxide levels have also dropped from March 5 2020 by 45 percent in Mumbai and Pune, and by 50 percent in Ahmedabad as compared to the records of 218 and 2019. In Delhi, the AQI levels generally ranged from 160 to 270 in 2019. This year it came between 43 and 71.

Environmentalists are saying that it may be a wake-up call for us to save our environment. So, this COVID-19 lockdown is helping us to understand that we should try to lower the levels of pollution in the air.

