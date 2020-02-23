GoodNewsOfTheDay: Pune firm turns buses into women’s toilets; Find out more

A firm in Pune is turning buses into women's toilets and netizens are congratulating them for taking a right step for women's hygiene. Read on to know more.

A Pune based firm is taking efforts in the right direction for the sake of clean India. And so, they are turning buses into women's toilets. Apart from its basic use, women can use these toilets for breastfeeding and purchasing napkins or diapers for just 5 rupees as well. This project named 'Ti Toilet' was launched in 2016 by entrepreneurs Ulka Sadalkar and Rajeev Kher. 'Ti' means her in Marathi. This project is currently operating 12 mobile washrooms that are used by almost 200 women daily on an average. The buses are powered by solar panels perched on top of the vehicles.



Recently, Sadalkar, who has a portable sanitation business, said to a news agency that this idea was a part of a series of projects dealing with the improvement of hygiene level in Pune. She said, "We believe women deserve access to clean and safe washrooms and it is their basic right." Then they shared their planning of opening 1,000 toilets across India in the next five years. These buses have clean toilets, television sets, temperature monitors, and an attendant.

According to some, due to the lack of water and electricity, many toilets constructed by the Prime Minister have remained unused. But this 'Ti Toilet' project is perfectly balanced with its capacity and contribution that makes this easy for people to utilise the amenity. This initiative is highly being praised by social media users with several positive comments. Kudos to Ulka Sadalkar and Rajeev Kher for taking this 'washroom on wheels' initiative.

