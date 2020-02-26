GoodNewsofTheDay: THIS roadside library provides free books for people in Mizoram

Educating people and encouraging reading habits is the best way to help society grow together and develop. Mizoram's capital has made a move that has received praise from people across twitter.

For those of us who love reading, having a library membership is a blessing. In most of the cities, it's impossible to find a library spacious enough to have all the books that we can read. Books are just the friends we all need because they provide us with immense knowledge and entertainment. They're the most loyal friends you can ever find. Books have the power to empower us with a lot of knowledge. This is why we need more free libraries in our country in order to spread some knowledge in the world.

The capital of Mizoram, Aizawl has become popular for the free knowledge that it's offering the citizen. In a tweet shared by IFS officer Praveen Kaswan, he informed the world about the progressive thing that is happening in Mizoram. He informed the people that Aizwal has opened up numerous mini roadside libraries. These libraries are free of cost but they also are the best way to build the nation.

This is one of the best ways to build a nation and encourage healthy reading habits. A free roadside library is the best investment to help people grow and gain knowledge. This library allows people to pick books to read for free and people also have the freedom to exchange books which helps in building the community as well. But this positive and progressive move ignited a positive response from a number of people all around the country. People felt that this initiative should be taken up by all other states as well. This "take a book, leave a book" encourages people from Northeast to empower themselves with knowledge and inculcate the habit of reading books which has always helped people grow.

Twitteratti's are praising this interesting initiative taken by the Mizoram government to improve their state and educate and encourage the people to keep reading and engage with books in order to grow as a society. These cute roadside libraries have been making people across the social media fall in love with Mizoram for their nation-building moves.

