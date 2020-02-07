GoodNewsOfTheDay: THIS vegetable vendor's daughter's success story will inspire you to do better in life

Most of us have access to so many facilities in life but we never really value them but this story of a vegetable vendor's daughter won us over with her determination and success story.

A vegetable vendor's daughter in Karnataka has topped Aero-Science exams. Yes, that's true. Hailing from a family of vegetable vendors, R Lalitha is the first person in her family to hold a graduation degree. She belongs to a family which has been selling vegetables for generations. Her father has been selling vegetables for the last 40 years and never had the opportunity to get any education but he ensured that his children never have to face the same fate and did his best to provide them with the best possible education that he could afford.

R Lalitha studies in Yelahanka's East-West College of Engineering and managed to clear the college entrance exam as well as the Aeronautical Engineering exam for every semester for the last three years with the top rank. She managed to stay on top throughout her time in college and was provided with free hostel facilities due to the same. But she seems to have achieved a milestone yet again by scoring the highest marks in the Aeronautical Engineering course of the Vishweshwaraiah Technological University.

This 22-year-old girl from Hiriyur, a town near Chitradurga, Karnataka has managed to score 9.7 percentile. Now she's all set to take the stage on the VTU campus and receive a gold medal from the vice-chancellor for topping the exams. Her parents are proud of her achievements and their efforts seem to have paid off. Indian Space Research Organization's Chairman, K Sivan has been inspiring R Lalitha and was the inspiration which pushed her to choose Aeronautical Engineering. Lalitha believes that her victory is a gift to her parents for all their efforts. She does not have any plans of moving abroad for work because she wants to contribute to the development of her own country. She wishes to stay back in India and work as a space scientist in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) or Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). R Lalitha is an inspiration for all of us and her success story has set the bar high.

