GoodNewsOfTheDay: UP woman names newborn after the cop who helped her during distress

There are some stories that make us believe in better future, and one such story is about a pregnant women from Uttar Pradesh who named her newborn after the cop who helped her during her delivery period.

India and many other countries are under 21 days of lockdown. And this lockdown period has changed our lives in multiple ways. We never thought that something like this could happen and that to save ourselves and others we have to be under lockdown for this long. However, we are all doing our bit by staying indoors, and police across the country are doing their best to reach out to those who need help.

Cops are making sure to help people in dire need of food, shelter and other things. Recently, we even saw how Delhi cops fed two starving daily wagers when they called them for help! And now, the cops have done it again. This time it is in Uttar Pradesh. Recently in Uttar Pradesh, a policeman went out of his way to help a pregnant woman. And this story is the much-needed positive news that you would want to read.

Uttar Pradesh Police got a call from a pregnant woman whose husband was stuck in Noida due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Tamanna Khan, 25, from Bareilly, sent a video message to the SSP Bareilly Shailesh Pandey, asking for help as she was expecting her first baby while her husband was stuck in Noida.

After seeing the message, the SSP immediately called the woman and further contacted the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida. And after hearing the story, ADCP Noida Ranvijay Singh made sure that the woman's husband reached Bareilly on time. Moved by his efforts, Tamanna named her baby after him.

In a recent interview, she said that "Ranvijay sir now holds immense importance in our lives. Despite so many responsibilities and in such times he went and met my husband and made sure that my husband reached Bareilly in time."

Tamanna also said that for her, cops are the real heroes and she has named her child Mohammed Ranvijay Khan.

In this time of distress, this is surely good news for all of us.

