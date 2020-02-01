Google comes up with a new chatbot named Meena; Deets inside

Move aside Alexa, Siri, Cortana and Google Assistant because there's a new and smarter chatbot in town. Google has introduced Meena, their new chatbot that happens to have human-like abilities to hold a conversation.

We've all known about Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and Cortana but there's a new player in town now, Meena. The above-mentioned ones are voice-based assistants who can help you do basic tasks like call someone or look up some information or set alarms for you or reminders or even play songs. These are artificial intelligence voice assistants who can help you do your basic day to day tasks but you can't really have a proper conversation with them because there's a lot that they don't understand. You will often hear these AI-based assistants go blank and state that they don't understand certain things or sometimes they may even give you wrong answers or answers that are way out of context and that's because they lack a lot of basic knowledge that is required for them to be the top-notch chatbot. However, Google seems to have solved this puzzle with its new player, Meena.

Meena is the new chatbot in town and Google has claimed that Meena is the best chatbot until now. Google seems to have taken this all up a notch by introducing this chatbot who they claim can talk about any topic on earth. It's being said that this chatbot can have a proper conversation as it is much more trained and has human-like abilities. This chatbot used a seq2seq model along with a variation of the famous transformer architecture. This chatbot is also trained in 40 billion words. It happens to be an end to end data mined and filters information from public domain social media conversations. It has sensibleness and specificity average created by Google and helps this chatbot to hold conversations and respond more like a human. This chatbot is just what we all need in order to hold conversations with an artificial intelligence assistant instead of actual humans.

