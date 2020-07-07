GOT7’s JB, Jackson, BamBam, Mark, Jinyoung, Yugyeom, Youngjae are most compatible with THESE zodiac signs

Are you a fan of GOT7? If so, check out which member of this South Korean group are you most compatible with based on your zodiac sign.

If you are a fan of everything K-pop, then you must have heard of the talented group GOT7. For the unversed, this South Korean group debuted in 2014 with the song “Girls, Girls, Girls,” under JYP entertainment. They are a group of 7 members consisting of JB, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. They have released a variety of albums in Korean and Japanese. Known for their bright, hip-hop songs and crazy choreography, they have built a dedicated following of fans known as IGOT7.

The love of their fans is undeniably special, and why not? They are one of the most successful groups in the South Korean entertainment industry, so down to earth and have great personalities. If you’re a part of their fandom, then you must be dedicated to all seven members of this talented group. If you love them so much, it is only natural to want to know more about each member of the group.

If you’re wondering who the members of GOT7 are most compatible with according to their zodiac sign, then look no more.

JB

Lim Jae-beom, popularly known as JB was born on January 6, 1994, which makes him a Capricorn. Capricorns are known to be very hardworking and ambitious. They are also charming, have a good sense of humour, charisma and strong work ethic, which explains why the leader always puts his best foot forward.

When it comes to relationships, Capricorns first establish a friendship, then if/when they see that they are attracted to the person, things progress from there. They are the most compatible with Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces. Luckily, all the members of the band belong to these signs, which is pretty amazing given the strong bond all of the members share.

Jackson

Jackson Wang is an Aries as he was born on March 28, 1994. His sign is ruled by the planet Mars, which explains his passion and motivation. They are always cheerful, very determined, uncomplicated and direct in their approach (pretty much explains Jackson’s personality).

They are often the one who initiates the relationship, but they also tend to move things fast in the relationship. An Aries is the most compatible with Gemini, Leo and Sagittarius. He is the least compatible with Cancer and Capricorn.

BamBam

Born on May 2, 1997, BamBam is a Taurus: The Bull. This earth sign is kind, dependable and caring. They have a practical approach to life and prefer luxury and comfort over everything else. They are also known for being stubborn, which often gets them in trouble.

They are extremely devoted and fiercely loyal to their partners. They are the most compatible with Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces. The least compatible with Taurus is considered to be Leo and Aquarius.

Mark, Jinyoung and Younjae

Mark, born on September 4, 1993, is a Virgo. He shares his zodiac sign with two other members of the band, Jinyoung and Youngjae, born on September 22, 1994, and September 17, 1996, respectively. People born under this sign are practical, observant and helpful. Virgos, in general, are dependable and very honest, but they can be difficult to understand.

Virgo in love is someone who brings wisdom and stability in a relationship. They are the most compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio and Capricorn. The least compatible signs with a Virgo are Gemini and Sagittarius, but exceptions are always there, like Yugyeom who is a Sagittarius.

Yugyeom

The maknae of GOT7 was born on November 17, 1997, which makes Kim Yugyeom a Sagittarius. This sign is the wild child of the Zodiac. They are fun-loving, independent and always excited about what life has in store for them. They are also friendly, have a great sense of humour and very outspoken.

A Sagittarian showers the one they love with affection and can be very intense in a relationship. They are the most compatible with Aries, Aquarius and Leo.

Share your comment ×