0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

From GOT7’s Mark to BTS’s Jungkook: Celebrate this Virgo season with these Korean Pop Idols

The Virgo season started on August 22 and will continue till September 22. Check out the South Korean pop idols who will be celebrating their birthdays this Virgo season!
Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
People,BTS,Kpop,Virgo seasonFrom GOT7’s Mark to BTS’s Jungkook: Celebrate this Virgo season with these Korean Pop Idols

The sun finally zoomed into Virgo on August 22 and its time to celebrate one of the hardest-working signs of the zodiac. It is the sixth astrological sign and represented by a maiden. People born under this sign are perfectionist, blunt, affectionate and critical. According to astrology, this is the best time for Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn, but Gemini, Sagittarius and Pisces may struggle a bit to keep up. 

So, let’s talk about the sign of the moment – Virgo. It is a mutable earth sign, ruled by Mercury. Virgos are known to be intellectual, logical, materialistic and perfectionists. As the spotlight turns to this hard-working sign, we look upon the Korean pop idols who will shine even more during this season. 

Without further ado, here are some of the most popular K-pop idols to celebrate Virgo season with. 

Super Junior’s Yesung 

Born on August 24, 1984, the Super Junior member tuned 36 this year. 

SNSD’s Hyoyeon 

The multi-talented Kim Hyo Yeon of the iconic group Girls’ Generation, also known as SNSD, was born on September 22, 1989. 

Block B’s Zico

Currently, a mentor on the survival show I-LAND, Zico was born on September 14, 1992. 

F(x)’s Amber 

The rapper and songwriter made her debut as a member of the South Korean girl group F(x). Amber Liu will be turning 28 on 18 September. 

Exo’s Chen 

The charismatic vocalist of the K-pop group EXO, Chen was born on September 21, 1992.  

EXID’s Hyerin 

The lead vocalist of the group EXID, Hyerin will be celebrating her 26th birthday on August 23. 

INFINITE’s Sungjong and Sungyeol 

Sungyeol was born on August 27, 1991, and Sungjong will be celebrating his birthday on September 3. 

GOT7’s Mark, Jinyoung, and Youngjae 

Mark was born on September 4 and Youngjae will be celebrating his birthday on 17 September. 

Jinyoung will be celebrating his 25th birthday on 22 September. 

AOA’s Mina 

Born on September 21, 1993, the former member of the group AOA, Mina will be turning 27 this year. 

BTS’ RM and Jungkook 

Known for his high IQ and speaking his mind through his soulful lyrics, RM or Kim Namjoon was born on September 12, 1994. And BTS’ golden maknae will be celebrating his birthday on September 1. 

Twice’s Nayeon 

The adorable member of the girl group Twice, Nayeon will be turning 24 on September 22. 

Red Velvet’s Joy 

The lead rapper of the group Red Velvet, Joy was born on September 3, 1996. 

Stray Kids’ Han, Seungmin and Felix 

The three members of the boy group are all Virgo children. Felix was born on September 15, 2000. Seungmin and Han Jisung will be celebrating their birthdays on September 22 and September 14 respectively. 

Credits :

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement