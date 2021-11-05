Govardhan Puja 2021: Send these wishes, messages and quotes to your loved ones

Govardhan Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm and huge fervour all over India. This festival is a part of the five days long Diwali celebrations. This year it will be celebrated on November 5. On this day, Lord Krishna is worshipped as this was the day when he lifted Govardhan to protect Vrindavan and his devotees from torrential rains.

So celebrate this festival by worshipping Lord Krishna and sending some of these thoughtful messages and wishes to your friends and family members.

May we all learn how to protect each other and share our sorrows to lessen them. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family!

Care, share, love, and protect. On this day, I hope that Lord Krishna showers on you his blessings and love. Wishing a very happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family!

Murli Manohar will fulfill wishes Health, Wealth & Prosperity shall prevail, Believe in the almighty and keep going Krishna will help you sail. Happy Govardhan Puja.

May this special day of Govardhan Puja bring you success, wealth and love. May lord Krishna bless you and your family Right from heaven above.

Govardhan Puja is an auspicious day filled with faith, prayers, and goodwill too. May this day bring in your life all the things that are dear to you. Happy Govardhan Puja 2021!

A day full of love and light, a day full of warmth, peace, and joy. Celebrate every aspect of your life on this day. May you have a day filled with everything you wish for. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your loved ones!

On the new moon of this auspicious month of Kartik, I pray for new, auspicious beginnings for you. May health, wealth, luck, and love find their way to you in abundance. Happy Govardhan Puja!

A day of faith, a day of happiness and immense love. Wishing you peace of mind above everything else on this Govardhan Puja. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family!

Filled with faith and prayers, love and light, peace and calm, may this day bring you joy and everything beyond. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family!

“All hail the Lord of Gokul, all hail the love giver, all hail the son of Yashoda, the one who protects, loves and guides. Happy Govardhan Puja to you and your family!"

