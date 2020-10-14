Gratitude journaling: What it is and how to practice it for a better life

Practising Gratitude brings contentment, peace of mind improves your overall health, thanks to all the good enzymes a happy mind produces and attracts prosperity and the easiest way to do this is to journal it.

Gratitude is a heartfelt appreciation and it includes counting blessings and looking at the positive in every situation. When in deep gratitude, you are thankful to every person, for every situation and even the little things like the air you breathe. Beyond all, you are thankful to The Source for the gift of life.

Gratitude is an antidote to negative emotions and it helps us to appreciate little things and rejoice every moment.

Practising Gratitude brings contentment, peace of mind improves your overall health, thanks to all the good enzymes a happy mind produces and attracts prosperity & abundance.

The easiest way to practice Gratitude is through "Gratitude Journaling". When you consciously sit down to journal, your mind tunes itself to look at all the positives in your life. As days pass, this becomes the natural way of your mind’s functioning.

- Let’s start with the first thing we do every morning: waking up. Every morning when you wake up, sit on your bed & simply think & note down 5 things you’re grateful for. These 5 things can be as little as “thank you for the sunlight that is flowing into my room” or “thank you for helping me get a good night’s uninterrupted sleep”. Every day before you sleep, make it a habit of having 5 gratitude thoughts that you felt throughout the day. To quirk it up and make it more interesting, try doodling the things you’re grateful for. The sun, air, music or whatever makes you happy. On other days, try writing letters to the things you’re thankful for! Our Gratitude Diary can be your best friend for Gratitude Journaling.

- During your day, think & note down little things that you fail to thank or even notice normally. Like your legs – how many muscles & effort it takes to just make you walk a few steps, your shoes – for protecting your sole. You can also use an Aabhar Patra! It comes with a basket of cloth flowers & a teakwood vessel. Every time you notice small things, take a flower from the basket and place it in the Patra (vessel). At the end of your day, you can genuinely ‘count your blessings’ by counting the number of flowers in the vessel! Aabhar Patra will sit perfectly on your bedside table or centre table of your house.

- Another way is making it a practice to thank the ‘Source of food’ before and after every meal you have. Thank every person involved in bringing the food to your plate, from the ones who grew it to the ones who cooked it.

- Gratitude journaling is equivalent to a happier life since you’re spending more time focusing the good in your life. Inconvenient situations take a backseat in your mind and the front is filled with joy from all the good things you have been blessed with.

About the author: Kainaz Postwala is the Co-Founder of White Light Elements.

