Grey’s Anatomy: Find out the zodiac signs of the main characters of this medical drama

Grey’s Anatomy is a famous medical drama starring Patrick Dempsey, Isaiah Washington, Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, T.R Knight and Sandra Oh among many others. It is created by Shonda Rhimes. This show follows the journey of a group of medical interns at Seattle Grace Hospital, who dream to be a successful surgeon one day.

This show made a mark from its very first season and the characters became iconic. So we took the liberty to predict the zodiac signs of some of the main characters of the show based on their personality and qualities.

Meredith Grey

Meredith is the daughter of famous surgeon Ellis Grey. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Virgo. She has her fair share of feelings but is also determined to make it big in the surgical business. She is focused, hardworking and ambitious.

Cristina Yang

Cristina is probably one of the most focused of all interns. She won’t let anything distract her from the goal of being a famous surgeon. She is committed, ambitious and extremely intelligent. Their zodiac sign that she most resembles is Aries.

George O’Malley

George is known to be a soft-hearted person who is kind, uncomplicated and warm. He is someone who is sensitive and emotionally intelligent and isn’t afraid to acknowledge his feelings. The zodiac sign that he is most similar to is Cancer.

Alex Karev

Alex Karev is someone who isn't vocal about his feelings. He likes to have a tough persona and likes to pretend that he’s the kind of person who isn’t affected by anything. The zodiac sign that he most resembles is Scorpio.

Izzie Stevens

Izzie is emotional and vulnerable. She is someone who isn’t as sensitive as George but also not as focused as Cristina. She is the kind of person who would go to any length to make her loved ones happy. The zodiac sign that she is most similar to is Aquarius.

