Happy Gudi Padwa 2020: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages to wish your loved ones on this auspicious day

Gudi Padwa is the Maharashtrian new year celebration and harvest festival that is celebrated during the spring season. Wearing new clothes, dancing, preparing traditional dishes are some of the parts of this occasion. So, check out the wishes, quotes and WhatsApp Messages to wish your friends and family Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa is the Maharashtrian New Year which is celebrated during the spring season. This is also marked as the harvest festival of Maharashtra. According to the luni-solar calendar, Gudi Padwa falls in the month of Chaitra to welcome a new year and reap the Rabi crops. Maharashtrians celebrate this day by decorating their houses with lights and colourful rangoli. A special Gudi flag is hoisted on this day. It is decorated with a traditional saree, flowers, mango and neem leaves and topped with silver or copper vessel which signifies victory and achievement. This festival is also considered to ward off all negative effects to bring luck in the house.

Gudi Padwa Date and Time:

Gudi Padwa 2020 will be celebrated on March 25. Wearing new clothes, dancing, preparing foods like Saakhar Bhaat, Shrikhand and Puri, Puran Poli, etc. are the inseparable parts of this festival. A traditional dish is prepared during this occasion with neem leaves and jaggery. In Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, this festival is known as Ugadi. This day also marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri that leads up to Ram Navami. So, let's check out the wishes and messages to send your loved ones on this auspicious day.

1- Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa with great fervour. Happy Gudi Padwa.

2- Wishing you a bright and colourful Gudi Padwa.

3- Wish you all the joy, wealth and prosperity on this new year. Happy Gudi Padwa.

4- Hope this new year will bring all the happiness in your life. Happy Gudi Padwa.

5- May this festival brighten up your life always and bring all the luck, health and wealth. Happy Gudi Padwa.

6- Hope this new year brings peace, luck and success in your life. Happy Gudi Padwa.

7- May this Gudi fill your life with lots of happiness, energy and positivity. Happy Gudi Padwa.

