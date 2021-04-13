Gudi Padwa 2021: Know the rituals, date and timings to celebrate this auspicious day

Gudi Padwa is a festival that marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year. On this day, people hoist Gudi flags, make rangolis. This year it will be celebrated on April 13. Read on to know the date, important timings and rituals.

Gudi Padwa will be celebrated on April 13 this year. This festival is observed on the first day of the month of Chaitra, the first month in the Hindu calendar. It marks the start of the Hindu New Year and is also known as Samvatsar Padvo and is also celebrated as Ugadi in parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

On this day, people in Maharashtra hoist Gudi to commemorate the victories of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Devotees also hoist Gudi as a symbol of Lord Ram's return from exile after 14 years. Read on to know the puja timings, the rituals and the date associated with this festival.

Date:

The date for Ugadi and Gudi Padwa is decided by the Hindu lunisolar calendar. The Hindu New Year begins at Gudi Padwa, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, Gudi Padwa will be observed on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Rituals:

On this day, people decorate their houses with torans made of mango leaves and make rangolis. People dress up in traditional attires and make Gudi flags that are made by tying a silk scarf on a bamboo stick with neem leaves and mango flowers on the top end of the stick along with sugar candy garland.

The Kalash is placed upside down on the bamboo stick and signifies victory. The Gudi is hoisted outside the house after the puja. Prayers and flowers are offered to the Gudi after placing it on the window or door. Following this, people perform the aarti and put Akshat on the Gudi.

Timings:

This year, Pratipada Tithi will start at 08:00 AM on Apr 12, 2021, and end at 10:16 AM on Apr 13, 2021. This year, the Gudi will be hoisted during Abhijeet Muhurat between 11:56 am and 12:24 pm.

Also Read: Baisakhi 2021: 4 Innovative home décor ideas to celebrate THIS special and joyous festival

Share your comment ×