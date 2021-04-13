Gudi Padwa 2021: Wishes, quotes, greetings and WhatsApp status to send your loved ones

Gudi Padwa 2021 is celebrated on April 13 by the people of Maharashtra and Goa. It marks the beginning of warmer days. So, send these beautiful greetings and messages to your dear ones to wish them a Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudi Padwa is celebrated on the month of Chaitra according to the Hindu calendar by the people of Maharashtra and Goa. The Gudi is the flag of Lord Brahma and Padwa is the first day of the phase of the moon. It marks the onset of warmer days and is celebrated in different parts of the country with different names- in Karnataka it’s Ugadi, Naba Barsha in West Bengal etc. Eating Shrikhand Puri is a prime part of Gudi Padwa festival. But sending greetings and good wishes also plays a major role in any Hindu festival. So, here are some thoughtful quotes and messages to send your loved ones.

1.Wishing you countless joy, happiness, wealth, prosperity this Gudi Padwa festival.

2.On this new year, may you find new paths to tread and have a wonderful year ahead. Happy Gudi Padwa.

3.Here I’m sending you good wishes for Gudi Padwa. Stay happy always.

4.Wish you and your family a very Happy Gudi Padwa. Have a wonderful year ahead.

5.It’s the new beginning of dreams, hope and happiness. May you achieve all the success, wealth and happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa.

6.May this festival of lights, colours and happiness bring you all the luck, success and joy in life, Happy Gudi Padwa 2021!

7.May the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you all the joy, happiness, laughter and peace. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your family.

8.On this auspicious day of Gudi Padwa, I wish you and your family all the health, wealth, prosperity and happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa!

