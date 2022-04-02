Gudi Padwa 2022: Quotes, wishes and messages to send to your loved ones

This year April 2 marks Gudi Padwa. For the people of Maharashtra and Goa, Gudi Padwa marks the start of the New Year. The celebration, also known as Samvatsara Padvo, also commemorates the beginning of the harvest season for rabi crops. Gudi Padwa is observed by the Maharashtrian and Konkani people on the first day of the Chaitra Navaratri, which marks the beginning of the spring season, according to the Hindu calendar. While for some religious communities, it commemorates Lord Rama's coronation after he returned from Ayodhya after defeating Lanka's king Ravana.

People prepare sweets and distribute them to their loved ones. However, not many people are aware of this festival. So, to make this occasion extra special today, send these heartfelt greetings, quotations, and messages to your loved ones.

Today is a new day, adorned with new hopes, new plans, and new missions. We wish your entire year to be filled with new successes, new joys, and new adventures. Happy Gudi Padwa!

A new hope, a new beginning, a new dream is waiting to unfold. May this Gudi Padwa bring your way millions of joys unheard – untold.

As the holy occasion of Gudi Padwa is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s hoping this festival of beauty brings your way bright sparkles of contentment, that stay with you through the days ahead. Wishing you a Happy Gudi Padwa!

May the festival of Gudi Padwa bring you luck, success and happiness. May all your dreams come true. Best wishes to you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa!

Lots of luck, success and happiness head your way on this New Year. Wishing you the best of everything and the best of every day on this auspicious occasion. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Gudi Padwa!

On this auspicious day, I pray to Lord Rama for your happiness, prosperity, luck, fortune and all things good. May you have a fantastic day full of festivities and an amazing year ahead. Happy Gudi Padwa to you and your loved ones!

Happy Gudi Padwa! Hope your new year is filled with colours of happiness and laughter.

May this Gudi Padwa bless you and your family with health, wealth, and success and lead you to the path of peace and blissful happiness. Happy Gudi Padwa.

May this festival bring you a new spirit, a new beginning, and new prosperity. Wishing you a very Happy Gudi Padwa!

