A Guide to sharing someone’s post on your Instagram story

Did you find a relatable post and want to reshare it on your story? Then check out this detailed step by step guide to do so.

Instagram is a popular social media app that is used by millions of people all over the world. It is a great app to stay connected with your friends and also to update people about the current happenings of your life by posting a picture of it on their feed or uploading a story for their followers to see it.

There can be times when you can instantly relate to someone else's post and want to, thus, share it on your Instagram story. You can do this by simply resharing their post. But remember that you can only do this if that person's account is public and they have allowed resharing their posts.

Follow the steps given below to repost someone else's post on your Instagram story.

Step 1

Open the Instagram app on your phone. Next, open the post that you want to repost on your feed.

Step 2

Tap on the arrow icon below the post to add the post to your story. Tap on “Send to” and tap on share to upload it as your story.

Steps to disable the resharing of your posts:

Step 1

Open and log in to your Instagram account. Go to your profile by tapping on your picture in the bottom right corner.

Step 2

Tap on the three horizontal lines and then tap on “Settings”.

Step 3

Tap on “Privacy”. Next tap on “Story”. Go to “Allow Resharing to Stories” and tap it to turn off resharing.

