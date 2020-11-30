Gurpurab 2020: Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes, quotes, WhatsApp status and messages to send your loved ones

Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak. Gurpurab 2020 is celebrated on November 30, i.e today. So, send some heartwarming wishes and greetings to your dear ones.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab or Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. This is one of the most popular and sacred festivals in Sikhism. There are 10 Sikh gurus who are responsible to shape the beliefs of Sikhs and Guru Nanak was the founder of Sikhism. Their birthdays are known as Gurpurab.

So, on this auspicious day send thoughtful messages and greetings to your loved ones to wish them a very happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Happy Gurpurab 2020: Wishes, quotes, greetings and messages:

1.On the birthday of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I wish you and your family a very happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

2.A very happy Gurpurab to you and your family. Wish you all the happiness, joy and prosperity.

3.May Guru Nanak's birth anniversary show you the right path of knowledge and wisdom. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

4.On this auspicious day, I wish you all the luck, happiness, health and wealth. A very happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020.

5.May Guruji inspire you to achieve all your goals and ambition. Have a very happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

6.Heartiest wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary. A very happy Gurpurub to all of you.

7.May this Gurpurab bring you all the luck, happiness and joy and may you achieve all your goals. Happy Gurpurab 2020!

8.May Guruji’s love and blessings always be bestowed upon us. A very happy Gurpurab to everyone.

9.On the auspicious day of Gurpurab, let’s take the oath of following Gurujis path. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

10.Let peace and happiness always be with you and may you be bestowed by all the blessings of Guruji. A very happy Gurpurab to you and your family.

