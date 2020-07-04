Guru Purnima 2020: Date, time, significance and why is it celebrated

Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 5, 2020. It is a day to pay respect and show gratitude to your spiritual and academic gurus.

Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 5 this year, all across the country. It is one of the most auspicious days celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains to pay gratitude and respect to one’s guru or teacher. According to the Hindu Calendar, Guru Purnima falls in the Ashadha month. A ‘Guru’ is someone who removes all darkness from the lives of his disciples and shows them the right path.

Every year, the day is celebrated with great vigour by the people. Many devotees fast on the day and offer prayers to their spiritual and academic gurus. They visit temples and seek their blessings. They also hold pujas to pay respect and offer prayers for the good of all. However, due to the pandemic, people are advised to stay inside the house and celebrate it with their families.

Here is all you need to know about Guru Purnima 2020.

Guru Purnima Timings

The day will be celebrated on the Full Moon Day, which falls on July 5 this year. The occasion will coincide with 'Chandra Grahan' or lunar eclipse. The Purnima Tithi starts at 11:33 am on July 4 and will end on July 5 at 10:13 am.

Significance of Guru Purnima

Guru Purnima is all about celebrating ‘Gurus’ and their hard work and dedication they put towards nurturing their disciple. While Sri Ramanuja Acharya, Sri Madhvacharya, and Adi Shankara are some of the famous gurus celebrated on this day, Buddhists pay respect to Gautum Buddha on this day. It is believed that Gautum Buddha gave his first sermon on this day.

According to Hindu mythology, sage Veda Vyasa was born on this day and the day marks his birth anniversary, which is why it is also known as 'Vyasa Purnima.'

Share your comment ×