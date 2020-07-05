  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Guru Purnima 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to wish your teacher

Guru Purnima 2020: Here's the list of wishes and messages that you can share today on the occasion of Vyasa Purnima.
7023 reads Mumbai Updated: July 5, 2020 09:00 am
People,Guru Purnima 2020,Guru Purnima wishesGuru Purnima 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to wish your teacher
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Guru Purnima which is also known as Vyasa Purnima will be celebrated tomorrow i.e. July 5. It is observed on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha every year. It is a special day for all the guru and shishyas. On this day, people thank, remember, pay respect to their Gurus and teachers who have guided them and showed the righteous path. People also take holy dips in the river Ganga. The day was revived in India by Mahatma Gandhi who had paid tributes to his spiritual guru Shrimad Rajchandra. For the unversed, the day coincides with Upachaya Chandra Grahan aka Penumbral Lunar Eclipse. The day also marks the beginning of Chaturmas or the four auspicious months across the country.

Guru Purnima is also celebrated to commemorate the birth ceremony of Ved Vyasa, who authored the holy book Mahabharata. The word guru comes from the two Sanskrit words Gu and Ru. For the unversed, Gu means ignorance or darkness and Ru means the removal of darkness. And teachers are the ones who remove the darkness from our lives by showing us the right path. Want to wish your gurus, then read on as we have compiled a list of wishes, quotes and messages that you can share on this auspicious occasion.

1. When one finds the true Guru, one conquers half the world. Happy Guru Purnima 2020.

2. There will be no darkness in your life when there is the ray of light of your blessings and teachings. Happy Guru Purnima!

3. Guru Brahma, Gurur Vishnu, Guru Devo Maheshwaraha, Guru Saakshat Para Brahma, Tasmai Sree Gurave Namaha. Happy Guru Purnima!

4. Blessed is the one who respects his Guru. I bow to the one who has inspired me. I bow to the one who has taught the right way of life. You have been my role model. Happy Guru Purnima!

5. The best Guru teaches from the heart, not from the books. Happy Guru Purnima.

6. Happy Guru Purnima to you! Thank you for making me what I am today!

7. A Guru takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. Happy Guru Purnima!

8. Guru is the creator Brahma, Guru is the preserver Vishnu, Guru is the destroyer Shiva. Guru is directly the supreme spirit — I offer my salutations to this Guru. – Adi Shankara.

9. Where there is a guru, there is grace. Wishing you a day of grace and new possibilities Happy Guru Purnima!

10. A guru is not someone who holds a torch for you, He is the torch- Sadhguru 

Credits :Times of India, isha.sadhguru.org, Getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement