Guru Purnima 2021: Quotes, wishes and messages to share with the gurus in your life

Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 24 this year. It is also known as Vyasa Purnima as this festival marks the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, the author of the Hindu epic Mahabharata. This day falls on a full moon day of Ashada month. It is observed to honour and pay respect to teachers and gurus.

This day is dedicated to teachers and mentors who guide us and impart their knowledge. Celebrate this festival, by sharing these thoughtful and warm quotes, messages and wishes with your teachers and mentors who selflessly guided you and showed you the right path.

You were a light for me in the dark, You were an inspiration and an aspiration, Support me always, I will succeed in all ways, Happy Guru Purnima!

Stick to the way you are now, Follow the paths shown by your Guru, The shine will come to you, You will be the star of your life, Happy Guru Purnima!

When one finds the true Guru, one conquers half the world. Thanks for taking me as your disciple! Happy Guru Purnima!

“He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating." - Swami Vivekananda

"Find the teacher, serve him as a child, open your heart to his influence, see in him God manifested." - Swami Vivekananda

“Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru none can cross over to the other shore." - Guru Nanak

On this day, I would like to tell you that it is because of you that I have succeeded in life. I am glad to have called you my teacher.

Guru is the ultimate way to find truth and knowledge. Let’s seek Guru and their teachings to make our life enlightened and happy. Happy Guru Purnima to you!

May with the grace of Guru be upon you and your family. May with the blessings of Guru you realize your strengths and achieve all your goals. Happy and blessed Guru Purnima!

There will be no darkness in your life when there is the ray of light of your blessings and teachings. Happy Guru Purnima!

We all should be grateful to those who made us meet ourselves. Happy Guru Purnima!

You have always been an inspiration to me, guiding me at every point of my life. Wishing you joy and happiness on Guru Purnima!

May guru’s blessings always shower on you. Be devoted to Guru this holy day and always!

A guru is like a candle – it consumes itself to light the way for others. Happy Guru Purnima!

“A man should first direct himself in the way he should go. Only then should he instruct others”- Gautam Buddha

