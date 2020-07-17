  1. Home
Gwyneth Paltrow's kids follow THESE unique but healthy rules and habits

Just like any other parent, Gwyneth Paltrow too, has a must-follow healthy rulebook for her kids Apple and Moses Martin. Read on to know more.
Mumbai
People,Gwyneth Paltrow,apple martin,moses martinGwyneth Paltrow's kids follow THESE unique but healthy rules and habits
Our parents, most of the time, lay out certain rules so that we inculcate healthy habits and of course to protect us. Right from curfew limit to grounding rules to healthy eating habits to screen time or kind of content we are exposed among others are often chalked out by them. And celebrity moms and dads are no different. Today we are talking about a celebrity parent Gwyneth Paltrow. Paltrow shares two kids Apple and Moses with Chris Martin. She and the Coldplay frontman separated after 10 years of marriage.

In several interviews and in her own magazine Goop, she often talks about parenthood. Paltrow had once said how she has been mindful since she became a mom. She had said, "If you just parent on instinct, you'll screw your kid up for life. You have to be so mindful. She added," You need to be accountable, and you need to be responsible. You need to honour your commitments." Read on to know her unique but healthy rules and principles that her two kids Apple and Moses have been following.

Only French and Spanish cartoons only
This may sound weird but this is a simple way her kids get exposed to foreign languages and help them to learn them as well. She even shared how she buys all of her kids' cartoons in France.

Food rules
Paltrow wants her kids to have only nutritious but gluten-free meals. She had revealed that she avoids feeding them food such as pasta, bread, or rice because everybody in her house is intolerant to gluten, dairy, and chicken eggs. She wants them to have healthy home-cooked food but they are allowed to have cheat meals when they are out.

Another super healthy food rule she makes them follow is drinking flaxseed oil. She feeds the oil to both of them every day before they head to school. In an issue of GOOP magazine, she revealed that it is not tasty but very healthy.  As they have a strict diet, Paltrow allows them for Coke of the week. Yes, once in a while we do crave for sugary drinks, don't we?

In a Goop newsletter, she wrote, "They love a brown rice stir-fry, but they also love their 'Coke of the week'. My daughter gravitates toward fresh fruit and raw nuts but will inhale a bag of hot Cheetos at the airport. It's all about balance."

They can skip school if they don’t want to
Paltrow believes that school is very important but she also believes that it is okay to skip some times. Her daughter once skipped school and instead, they had a mommy-daughter lunch date and a beauty salon sesh to spend some quality time. In an interview with the U.S. edition of Good Housekeeping, she said, "I'll probably get kicked out of our school for admitting this, but I let Apple stay home yesterday. I just needed to be with her."

She wants them to spend some time outside in the sun
Spending the right amount of time outside is very healthy and even Paltrow wants her kids to go out pick avocados or swim and get that daily dose of Sunshine aka Vitamin D. And apparently that's why Paltrow and her then-husband Chris Martin bought a house in Brentwood, California. 

Phones to be allowed from the age of 12
Did you know Apple got a cellphone when she turned 12? And apparently she was the last one among her group to get one. Paltrow admitted that she doesn't restrict her social media and also revealed that Apple is crazy about texting.

Credits :Instagram, brightside.me

