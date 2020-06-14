HackOfTheDay: 5 Easy ways to tie a basic t shirt in different styles

  1. Home
Do you want to style your same t-shirt differently? There are several ways to do it. You just need to know some basic hacks for it. So, here are 5 easy hacks to tie your basic t-shirt in different ways.
June 14, 2020
Have you got bored with your same basic t-shirt? Well, it’s very normal to be so as it’s the most common outfit that we usually wear for a casual purpose. A t-shirt and jeans are all we need to get ready for normal hangouts. Be it going for grocery shopping or going to your friend’s house, the t-shirt is always there to save you. 

 

There are many ways to wear the same t-shirt differently. You just need to know some basic hacks with it to create a different style. You can also use some DIY creativity to give your t-shirt a new design and look. So, here are 5 ways to wear your basic t-shirt in different ways. Check them out right below. 

 

Hacks to wear the same t-shirt differently:

 

Bun style

Tie a simple bun knot on the lower portion of the t-shirt. This will turn the t-shirt around and work as a crop top as well. 

 

Bunny ear knot style

If you want your t-shirt to look less bulky, then go for a bunny ear knot.

 

Ruffled look

You can use a rubber band to give your t-shirt a ruffled look. 

 

Knot on the back portion

If you are already doing a bun knot on the front portion of your t-shirt, then do it on your back. This will give a classy look to your t-shirt. 

 

Front tuck

You can simply just tuck your t-shirt but only with the half portion. One side will be tucked loosely and the other will be open. 

 

For more, you can refer to this video given right below to give your basic t-shirt a different look.

