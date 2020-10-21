Halloween 2020: 10 Spookiest movies to watch this Halloween!

It is Halloween season and we can’t keep the spookiness to ourselves. Halloween isn’t complete without getting to share the horror stories with friends or watching a classic horror movie with your loved ones. These are the best of spookiest movies to binge watch this Halloween.

Grab your popcorn and pumpkin spice latte as we are about to begin the horror journey and get spooked. Snuggle up with your partners or take cover under a warm blanket, this list is going to send chills down your spine as we are here to talk about the spookiest movies to watch this Halloween season, also known to be the favourite time of the year.

These nightmare inducing horror flicks are some of the greatest of all time, horror classics that are worth watching with your friends or with your partner on a date night.

1. The Exorcist

Every horror movie freak is aware of this movie and its spookiness, one of the greatest horror flicks of all time, the Exorcist is for all the movie buffs looking for a scary night in their cosy rooms. This horror flick features a young girl who gets possessed by the demons, the graphics and sound effects make it worth a watch.

2. The Blair Witch Project

The horror movie that is bound to send chills down your spine and get you goosebumps, this movie is based on true events that follow a group of friends venture into the forest to find the legend of Blair Witch and disappear.

3. Paranormal Activity

A super successful film in the horror genre, this movie is based on true events that were found in the footage of a young couple who face paranormal activities in their own house.

4. The Conjuring

Considered as one of the most horror and haunting films, the conjuring follows the lives of paranormal investigators who uncover the truth behind a murderer’s claim of demonic possession.

5. IT

Another famous horror flick in recent times, this movie is based on seven helpless and bullied children who are forced to face their worst nightmares when Pennywise, a clown, reappears and abducts these kids and torments them.

6. The Shining

An old horror classic, this movie is an all time favourite for many horror movie enthusiasts. The Stanley Kubrick directed film showcases an innkeeper who develops psychological problems and possibly gets possessed.

7. Rosemary’s Baby

A psychological horror, this movie is sure to give you goosebumps. Rosemary hears and witnesses strange things and when she gets pregnant, she fears her neighbours are planning evil things for her baby.

8. Psycho

A classic psychological horror movie, this Alfred Hitchcock directed film has earned the likes of many. This movie has inspired a generation of horror movie filmmakers and it is definitely a go-to watch for all the spooky feels on Halloween.

9. The Sixth Sense

This thriller-horror genre movie follows the life of a young boy who sees dead things and communicates with them. A psychologist tries to help the child in discovering the truth.

10. Insidious

A truly paranormal film with sudden sound effects and graphics to give you nightmares, this movie is amongst the top ten horror movies to watch on Halloween without a doubt. It shows a young boy who falls into a coma whilst paranormal events occurring in the house.

