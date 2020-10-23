Halloween 2020: The coolest costume ideas for a spooky parade this haunting season

Halloween is one festival where you can get as creative as possible and bring this creativity to fashion and styling. Halloween costumes are a big trend and they are meant to stand out. To give you some ideas on last minute Halloween costume makeovers, here are perfect Halloween picks for you to feel the chills!

If you want to grab eyeballs on the dance floor of a Halloween event this year, we got you covered. Thinking about the perfect Halloween costume can be a daunting yet exciting task that we look forward to every year. It is during this time of the year that we have an opportunity to flaunt our creativity and dress up in the most unusual outfits that we normally won’t wear on a regular day.

Kids and adults alike go crazy in picking out their Halloween costumes and we are here to make that process easier by giving you these best DIY Halloween costume ideas. You can keep it casual, or go extra, there are plenty of choices to experiment with, have a look!

1. Selena Gomez in Dolittle

Selenators being one of the biggest fanbases that a celebrity has, all Selena Gomez fans can dress up as Betsy, her character in Dolittle or simply in a cute Selena Gomez attire that she wore on the premier of the movie.

2. Minions

This one is as cute as a button and all the minion fans can dress up as a minion. All you have to do is fetch a yellow shirt and blue shorts.

3. Kylie Jenner

Anything dressed as Kylie Jenner is a trend in itself and combing the biggest video collab of this year - Kylie Jenner and Cardi B in WAP, it sure is a win-win.

4. Harry Styles in Watermelon Sugar music video

If you love summer and Harry Styles, this is the perfect costume for you. You can wear summery clothes with vibrant colours and possibly carry a watermelon hat, with pink nail paint, pink sunglasses and a neck chain.

5. Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones

A look inspired by the greatest show of all time, this one is easy to get and is certain grab some eyeballs at the party. You can buy a trench coat or a cape-like dress and do the hair in braids as Danny does and you’re good to go.

6. Eleven from Stranger Things

Dressing up as Eleven from Stranger things is a game-changer. This costume is bound to give you the feels of having superpowers and would look cool. You can draw blood dripping from your nose with red paint and wear an oversized denim shirt with high ankle socks.

7. Blackpink

This band of K-pop girls has reached the linked of many and won a million hearts in a short span of time. Dressing up as the K-pop girls is going to be fun and creative. You can choose from their multiple iconic looks.

8. Carole Baskin from Tiger King

This Netflix hit that released in March 2020 has inspired several meme makers who have come up with great meme worthy content on the internet. Dressing up as Carole Baskin is going to keep the fun element alive at a party.

9. Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson starring Marvel movie that is set to release in November is a character that is going to remain on top for a lot of party goers on the eve of Halloween. You can buy a red wig and wear a black body con outfit paired with black boots and toy guns.

10. Dustin from Stranger Things

Another pop culture favourite, Dustin is one of the most adorable characters from this teenage show. All you need is a hat, a denim jacket and shorts.

