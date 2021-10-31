Halloween 2021: 3 Spooky things to do today that will get you in festive mood

It’s that time of the year again. Spookiness is in the air. Treats, costumes, and parties are on everyone’s minds. Many are all horridly dressed to look the best. While spooky parties are the heartbeat of the festival, there are many who, for some reason, are missing out on the fun.

But fret not. Here are a few things that will help get you in Halloween mode, and amp up the spooky factor even without you going to fancy parties.

Spooky dance

If you have a smartphone, and an Internet connection, and you spend most of the time on social media, there’s no way you haven’t come across a video wherein people are dressed as ghosts and are dancing to the tune of a music of their choice. So, if by any chance, you feel left out today, pick your phone up, start recording, and do the ghost dance. If nothing at all, it will be fun at least.

Share your ghost stories

That spooky auditorium, or an evil library, or that playground where several students were found dead. Most of us must have come across one such spooky story about our school. Some were so horrifying that one can’t resist but fall for it. And no matter how old we grow up, these stories continue to give us goosebumps, and sleepless nights. So, if you are one of those who don’t believe in parties, give the foreign festival a desi twist, and call your friends, but make sure to follow all COVID related protocols, and share your ghost sighting stories with each other.

Order Halloween special treats and watch movies

If you are one of those who will sleep hungry, but won’t cook, and you still want to enjoy the festival, just make use of the Internet, and order your favourite spooky dishes, treats, or drinks. Binge on them while watching a movie with friends and family, and trust us you won’t regret it. But before that make sure, you turn off your mobile phones so that you don’t see your friends’ party pictures and get FOMO.

