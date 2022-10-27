Halloween 2022: Best Costume Ideas Based on 12 Zodiac Signs to Turn Up the Spookiness

Welcome to probably one of the most fun and wild time of the year - Halloween! Halloween - the festival of spirits - is about embracing our naughty, playful, shadowy sides while having a gala time with your friends, neighbors, and family. And what better way to get creative than to let our zodiac sings (or sun signs) inspire all of our Halloween costumes?

Now, every zodiac sign have their own unique personas and set of traits. While some of them, like Cancer and Pisces, get overwhelmed, whereas others, like Sagittarius and Leo, take active participation. Moreover, while Aries shows a bit of aggressiveness, contrastingly Sagittarians appeal to be more optimistic. With the racks stocked with infinite choices for Halloween's Eve, why not take inspiration from your stars? Time to grab your candy pouches, folks! Let the scary games begin! What are the 12 zodiac signs or sun signs?

Below are the 12 zodiac signs corresponding to their respective months - Aries (Ram): March 21 - April 19 Taurus (Bull): April 20 - May 20 Gemini (Twins): May 21 - June 21 Cancer (Crab): June 22 - July 22 Leo (Lion): July 23 - August 22 Virgo (Virgin): August 23 - September 22 Libra (Balance): September 23 - October 23 Scorpius (Scorpion): October 24 - November 21 Sagittarius (Archer): November 22 - December 21 Capricorn (Goat): December 22 - January 19 Aquarius (Water Bearer): January 20 - February 18 Pisces (Fish): February 19 - March 20 Best Halloween Costume Ideas Based on 12 Zodiac Signs to Turn Up the Spookiness 1. Aries: March 21 - April 19

Aries is Ram, a-k-a warrior. People of this fire zodiac sign are generally bold, practical, dynamic, competitive, fierce, and ambitious. This means that Aries never back out from a challenge, rather they are the ones to jump in it first! So, the best Halloween costumes for 2022 that we would recommend for the people of this passionate and courageous zodiac sign are -

A zombie costume with fake blood and ghastly makeup.

If you want to imitate a Hollywood superhero character, go for the boss lady Wonder Woman.

You can also opt for Spirit Halloween's Roman Empress Costume to relive the Byzantine Empress Theodora.

Lastly, you can also give a creative twist to a costume resembling the Greek God of war! 2. Taurus: April 20 - May 20

Taurus is represented as a Bull, a-k-a laid-back persona. People of this zodiac sign believe in royalty, leisure, love, and all things luxury. They are drawn towards living a laid-back lifestyle that caters to their needs, beauty, and self-care and does not get easily provoked (trust us, you do not want to land on the bad side of a Taurean). On the contrary, they are highly devoted, focused, and reliable when it comes to finishing off their tasks in a given timeline. Venus rules the Taureun people, so the best Halloween costumes that we would recommend for the people of this earth sign are -

Dress up as Venus herself with earthy makeup and leafy add-ons.

Dress up as a matador (bullfighter) with a long and fake mustache and a cape to honor the sacred rage of the bull.

Thirdly, you can opt for a Joan of Arc costume with glittery makeup.

Lastly, if you want to imitate a Hollywood superhero character, go for royalties like Queen Elizabeth II of England, King Arthur, or your Queen B - Beyoncé! 3. Gemini: May 21 - June 21

Gemini represents the twins, a-k-a The Lovers or The Clones. Why so? Because there is no other sign that is as erratic yet affectionate as a Gemini. They are playful, driven by insatiable curiosity, spontaneous, quick-witted, super energetic, and intellectual. From DIY Halloween costumes to flashy makeup and striking conversation - a Gemini is up and ready for anything! So, the best Halloween costumes for 2022 that we would recommend for the people of this celestial air zodiac sign are -

Dress up as a street fighter Princess Leia from the Star Wars world with a Bantu-knot or double space buns.

If you want to imitate a Hollywood character, go for the lead character, Elaine, in the 2016 movie, The Love Witch by Anna Biller.

Why not get creative by taking a reference from Van Gogh or Roy Lichtenstein's painting?

Lastly, what is more erratic than a clown? While men can opt for a Joker costume for Halloween by wearing a clown dress with a rainbow-dyed fuzzy wig and a ball nose, women may imitate Harley Quinn - Halloween couple costume (couple goals)! 4. Cancer: June 22 - July 22

Cancer is represented by a crab, a-k-a flexible. People of this zodiac sign are sensitive yet erratic, imaginative yet intuitive, emotional yet practical, and moody yet psychic. Cancerians gel equally well in emotional and physical realms, similar to a crab who survives on both sea and land. So, the best Halloween costumes that we would recommend for the people of this water zodiac sign are -

Since Cancerians like hip and pop, you can dress up as Ariana Grande with an oversized hoodie, high ponytail, fuller eyelashes, and of course, dimples.

Dress up as a nurse wearing all-white scrubs, with splattered fake blood and a stethoscope.

You can also go for a badass werewolf costume showing the erratic yet defensive side of a Cancer-borne.

Lastly, you can opt for a nostalgic and iconic TV character like Lizzie McGuire. 5. Leo: July 23 - August 22

Leo is represented by a lion, a-k-a the king or the queen of the celestial stars. People of this zodiac sign are loyal, passionate, the center of attention, naive, fierce, regal, super dramatic, confident, and spirited. Leos know how to grab the spotlight without much effort. So, the best Halloween costumes for 2022 that we would recommend for the people of this vivacious fire sign are -

Dress up as the 80s wrestling king, Randy Macho Man Savage, with a leopard print Halloween costume paired with a fringe jacket or cape, and of course, a theatrical cowboy hat, long hair, and a mustache.

If you want to imitate a Hollywood superhero character, go for the Catwoman look with a freaky cat mask. Oh, do not forget the cat ears!

Lastly, you can also DIY Halloween costumes to imitate a famously iconic Hollywood personality like Madonna (who actually happens to be a Leo), Elton John, or Elvis Presley. 6. Virgo: August 23 - September 22

Virgo is represented by a virgin maiden, a-k-a The Hermit. People of this zodiac sign are well-organized, detail-oriented, intellectual, logical, materialistic, perfectionist, diligent, and analytical, with a practical approach toward life. So, the best Halloween costumes that we would recommend for the people of this valiant earth sign are -

How do you fancy the character of Little Red Riding Hood? Wear a corset with a long red skirt and a sexy red cape, and pair it with lacy black stockings and boots. Complete your Halloween look with smudged eye makeup, bold red lipstick, and fake bloodied teeth.

Contrastingly, since Virgos in Latin means virgins, you can dress up as an angel with a white gown, wings, and a glowing halo.

You can also DIY Halloween costumes to imitate a fictional character from any horror movie, like Wendy from The Shining.

Lastly, you can create a 2022 Halloween costume for your kids from a character of their favorite spine-chilling novels, like a baby vampire or a gory zombie! 7. Libra: September 23 - October 23

Libra represents balance, a-k-a harmony. Interestingly, Libra is the only sun sign that has an inanimate object of the zodiac, i.e., the scales. People of this zodiac sign are rational with a fixation on establishing justice and equilibrium. Apart from their rational energies, Librans associate with beauty, aesthetics, partnerships, art, music, and fashion. So, the best Halloween costumes that we would recommend for the people of this cardinal air sign are -

Since Libras believe in partnerships, you can DIY Halloween couple costumes like Barbie and Ken. Give your own unique touch and flaunt your style!

Also, you can dress up as a Vampire couple this Halloween with fake blood, shiny black hair, and sensual attire.

Thirdly, Libras absolutely love justice, so why not dress up as a God or Goddess? You can imitate a heavenly look by wearing a golden gown and a glittering tiara to announce your presence.

Lastly, for all those Libras who are a fashionista, dress as your favored fashion icon, like the designer Karl Lagerfeld, fashion editor Anna Wintour, or supermodel Twiggy. 8. Scorpius: October 24 - November 21

Scorpius is represented by a scorpion, a-k-a misunderstood. People of this zodiac sign are emotional but mysterious. A Scorpius is full of wisdom, courage, psychic abilities, passion, and intensity. However, the people of this sun sign are super secretive, jealous, complicated, and manipulative and hence are also, at times, assumed to be dark, like witches or occult practitioners. So, the best Halloween costumes that we would recommend for the people of this dynamic water sign are -

Well, we'll start off with a witchy costume for Halloween 2022. Dress up as a witch with a spooky hat, elongated nose, fake pimples, white and black hair, and ah, do not forget the broom!

Why not take inspiration from Hocus Pocus for kids' Halloween costume ideas? Also, add a cat toy to their candy bags to make things really fun and interesting.

On a bit scarier note, you can dress up as characters from classic horror films like Chucky and Annabelle doll.

If you are into Anime, you can imitate Misa Amane from the movie Death Note for your Halloween 2022.

Lastly, since Scorpius is considered manipulative by nature, you can also dress up as a fortune teller with a crystal ball and trick your neighbors into getting more gifts! 9. Sagittarius: November 22 - December 21

Sagittarius is represented by an Archer, a-k-a boundless. People of this zodiac sign are always chasing after adventures - geographical, spiritual, or intellectual. Sagittarians are constantly on a quest and are not the usual law-abiding people like the rest of the zodiac stars. They are strong-willed, free-spirited, knowledge-seekers, and explorers. So, the best Halloween costumes that we would recommend for the people of this blazing fire sign are -

What better way to express your true Sagittarian spirit than a pirate costume for Halloween 2022?

You can also make your kids dress up as elves and gnomes to bring out their adventurous yet naughty side.

For women's Halloween costumes, we would recommend dressing up an alluring cowgirl with a fake gun and a prominent hat.

Lastly, for those Sagittarians who love a bit of history, dress up as your favorite explorers or archeologists like Lara Croft or Indiana Jones. 10. Capricorn: December 22 - January 19

Capricorn is represented by the goat, a-k-a perseverance. People of this zodiac sign are super patient and dedicated. Capricorns are grounded and love traditions. However, do not be fooled by them as they can be a real devil (which means they can a bit tough) when provoked. So, the best Halloween costumes that we would recommend for the people of this conservative earth zodiac sign are -

Following the customary Halloween costume ideas, you can dress up either as Frankenstein’s monster or a mummy.

To highlight the evil side of a Capricorn, we recommend choosing your preferred devil, like Lucifer, Satan, Beelzebub, or a witch.

Moreover, you can dress up as some of the characters from Hollywood movies or series, like Jennifer Check from Jennifer's Body or Eddie Munson from Stranger Things.

You can also go the traditional route this Halloween 2022 and choose a classic Halloween creature from the 80s.

Lastly, why not dress up as your beloved heavy metal band members? 11. Aquarius: January 20 - February 18

Aquarius is the water bearer, a-k-a revolutionary. People of this zodiac sign are super progressive and the most humanitarian side. Aquarians believe in making the world a better place by growing human consciousness in space, and therefore are highly innovative and love to get into a deep conversation where they get a chance to explain their ideologies. So, the best Halloween costumes that we would recommend for the people of this mystical yet liberated out-of-the-box air sign are -

Alien Halloween costumes - trust us, it is one the perfect ideas to represent Aquarius.

You can also dress up as your favorite Star Trek character.

To bring out their free-spirited persona, we would recommend you to indulge in a DIY Halloween costume and dress up as the hippies from the 60s with tassel jackets and bandanas, carrying a djembe.

Lastly, you can also make your kids dress as stars, planets, or other celestial bodies for Halloween 2022. 12. Pisces: February 19 - March 20

Pisces represents two fishes swimming in opposite directions, a-k-a best of both worlds. People of this zodiac sign are the most empathetic, sensitive, trusting, caring, and intuitive sign of the entire zodiac family. Since Pisces is the last of the lot, they have tremendous knowledge about the good and bad, hopes and fears, joys and pain, and life in general. Despite their vast lessons in life, Pisceans are constantly torn between reality and fantasy. So, the best Halloween costumes that we would recommend for the people of this psychic water zodiac sign are -

How about fairy costumes? You can dress up as a fairy Godmother or imitate pixie fairies with wings, point-y ears, and floral tiaras.

You can also dress up as a mermaid with glittery makeup and a fish-cut long skirt.

You can never say no to a clown costume on Halloween!

Lastly, you can also choose from a wide variety of Halloween costume ideas from the late 90s sci-fi movies and series, like a metallic catsuit. Wrapping Up