Hana Yori Dango to Code Blue: 8 Japanese dramas to add to your watch list

Interested in watching some J-dramas? Here is a list of 8 Japanese dramas for beginners to start off with!

Korean dramas are all the rage right now but thanks to that, Japanese dramas (J-dramas) are also making an appearance on leading streaming sites. There is something about Asian dramas that suck you in, especially because they are so different from most of the western shows. One of the best things about these dramas is that they are not aimlessly stretched and stories end within the first season with beautifully wrapping everything by the last episode.

If you think you've maxed out on your drama list, think again! Today we are talking about J-dramas with refreshing stories that every drama lover should add to their list of ‘must-watch’. If you haven’t seen any Japanese dramas yet, but happen to be interested in watching some, now is your chance to jump the bandwagon. For those who are new to J-dramas, here is a list to help you out. It was difficult to pinpoint the best, but here are some to get you started!

Check out 8 J-dramas for beginners to binge-watch (in no particular order).

Hana Yori Dango

This one's a classic and you can’t miss it! A poor student named Makino Tsukushi attends an elite school where only the rich go. She ends up having encounters with a group F4 and has different experiences. Yes, “Boys over Flowers” is the Korean adaptation of this!

GTO (Great Teacher Onizuka)

A leader of a gang finds himself thrust into the role of a high School teacher, majorly to handle some hopeless group of troublemakers. It is one of the most addicting dramas of all time!

Liar Game

An ordinary student is pulled into a mysterious game where you lose if you don’t lie. But she is too honest for the game. You feel the same desperation that the character feels when you watch this show.

Koi wa Tsuzuku yo Doko made mo

Also known as “Love Lasts Forever,” this show is about a clumsy yet kindhearted girl who falls in love with a dashing doctor who has turned cold towards all personal relationships. It is a story more than just about the couple, it also has heartfelt stories of the patients.

1 Litre of Tears

It is exactly like the name suggests, this drama will make you cry like no other. It is a true story about a girl suffering from an incurable disease. But it can be a little too heavy for some people, so don’t watch it if you can’t handle too many emotions.

Bloody Monday

The story revolves around a high school student who is a computer hacker. He must clear his father’s name by solving the mystery involving Russian terrorists. You must watch it, just for the suspense!

Code Blue

It is a story of some regular doctors, but so much more. A team of medical personnel are dispatched on a helicopter to provide medical care in the field. This show will take you on a rollercoaster of emotions as it witnesses the fragility of life.

Yamato Nadeshiko Shichi Henge (The Wallflower)

This show is about four men trying to help a socially awkward girl (the wallflower) become popular. It is overall a fun and entertaining watch.

Tell us your recommendations in the comments section below.

