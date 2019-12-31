National Hangover Day 2020: HERE's how you can deal with holiday hangover this NEW YEAR

Are you playing to have a great New Year's Eve party tonight? If yes, then read below to know how you can cure hangover the next day and enter 2020 with swag like a pro.

The clock is ticking away, it's almost time to get the party started. Right from the start of December, all of us look forward to the New Year's Eve party. Be it a house party, a pool-side party or a club party- we all make sure to end the year on a high note. Sipping on your favourite drink while dancing to the tune of some peppy music is what most New Year's parties look like. And what comes next is the annoying hangover.

We all hate hangovers. It is the dry-throated, sandpaper tongue feeling that hits you when you wake up the next morning. And you don't want to start your 2020 with that feeling. So if you are planning to party all night, then here are some essential and easy tips that'll help you cure a hangover tomorrow.

Hydration is the key:

Make it a point to have 3 glasses of water before passing out from your fun-filled night. Have one bottle after waking up, since you’re bound to get dehydrated from all the drinking, and this is the best way to cure the hangover.

Sleep more:

If you can, sleep more the day after your party. Lack of sleep could contribute to symptoms such as fatigue, irritability and headaches, and you don't want to enter 2020 like that.

Have other beverages:

Sweetened beverages like sprite and coke help to add some sugar in the body. They don't work great, but they at least give you some energy to retain yourself.

Ginger tea:

If you are not a coffee person, then ginger tea should be your next option to cure the hangover. Hangovers are accompanied by an upset stomach and ginger helps fix that problem. Sip on some ginger tea the next morning to get rid of the hangover.

Coconut water:

This works wonders for you, it has everything your body needs, from calcium to vitamin C, you will thank me for this one.

