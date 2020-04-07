Hanuman Jayanti 2020 Wishes: Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp status to wish your loved ones on this day

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Hanuman. People arrange puja and visit temples to seek his blessings on this day. Check out these greetings and quotes to wish your dear ones Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 will be celebrated on April 8. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals in India, which is celebrated on a full moon day in the month of Chaitra. It is believed that Lord Hanuman or Vanara was born on this day. Lord Hanuman is considered to be the most passionate devotee of Lord Rama. He is also the symbol of strength and energy who can destroy evil. Devotees celebrate this day by worshipping the god.

They arrange the puja at home with the offerings of vermillion or red cloth, laddu, halwa, banana, etc. as prasad. They adorn the lord with different kinds of flowers like marigold and jasmine. Hindu devotees also visit the Hanuman temple on this day to seek his blessings.

Since we have to maintain social distancing due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, this year we will have to worship the god at home. So, celebrate this day being at home by sending some beautiful quotes and messages to your loved ones.

Hanuman Jayanti 2020 wishes, images and quotes to your friends and family.

1- May the Lord Hanuman bless you and your family with peace and good health. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

2- May the Lord Hanuman give you strength and confidence to achieve success in life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

3- I wish your life is filled with lot of joy and happiness this year. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020.

4- Let us pray to the Lord Hanuman on this auspicious day to always be safe and healthy. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

5- May our life be filled with lot of joy and harmony throughout the year. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

6- Wishing you a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti. Have a wonderful year ahead.

7- On this auspicious day, I wish you all the luck, happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

8- May the Lord Hanuman bring peace in your life and always shower his blessings upon you. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2020.

