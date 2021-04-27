Hanuman Jayanti 2021: Wishes, greetings and messages to share with your near and dear ones

Hanuman Jayanti falls on Chaitra Purnima Tithi this year. Wish your loved ones on this auspicious day by sending these messages and greetings to your loved ones and invoking the celebratory spirit.

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman. This year the auspicious day is celebrated today, April 27, 2021. Also known as Pawanputra, Kesari Nandan, Anjaniputra and Maruti, Lord Hanuman is considered to be the 11th avatar of Lord Shiva. Lord Hanuman is considered to be a devotee of Lord Rama and helped Lord Ram in defeating Ravana.

On this day, people read Hanuman Chalisa, visit temples, sing bhajans and perform puja. Celebrate this Hanuman Jayanti, by sharing these heartwarming and thoughtful messages, wishes and greetings with your loved ones.

May God Hanuman bless you with power and wisdom.

Lord Hanuman symbolises strength and unparalleled devotion and selfless service. He is the greatest devotee of Lord Ram. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Here's wishing you and your family a blissful and Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

May Bajrangabali shower you with his choicest blessings. Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

Wishing you all a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti.

This Hanuman Jayanti, may you be showered with Bajrangbali's choicest blessings.

Happy Hanuman Jayanti! May Sankat Mochan Shri Hanuman keep you safe and healthy.

Wish you be accompanied with auspiciousness and blessings on Hanuman Jayanti

Let there be peace and good health in your life. Wishing you and your family a happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021!

Happy Hanuman Jayanti! I wish you joy, peace and contentment on Hanuman Jayanti

Best wishes to you and your family on Hanuman Jayanti.

May Lord Hanuman bless you and your family during these difficult times. Wish you Happy Hanuman Jayanti

May Hanumanji give you confidence and strength to achieve success in your life. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021!

Let us pray to Pawanputra Hanuman on this auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and seek his blessings to become successful in our lives. Wishing you a happy Hanuman Jayanti. Jai Hanuman!

On this Hanuman Jayanti, I wish you happiness and prosperity. Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2021!

May the celebrations of Hanuman Jayanti bring along in your life much more happiness and positivity and keep you blessed. Warm wishes on Hanuman Jayanti to you.

May your actions be pure and selfless. May you be the symbol of strength for your family always. Happy Hanuman Jayanti to you and your family!

Today, may Bajrangabali shower his choicest blessings on you. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

Wish you and your family joy, harmony, and prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti. May you have a peaceful and healthy year ahead. Best wishes to you and your family

Jai Shri Ram. Here's wishing you a very Happy Hanuman Jayanti!

