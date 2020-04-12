Happy Baisakhi 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp status to wish your loved ones

Happy Baisakhi (Vaisakhi) 2020 Wishes Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Photos: Baisakhi is a popular harvest festival in India and Punjabi new year. Send these thoughtful quotes and messages to your friends and family on this auspicious day. And celebrate this festival with ultimate zeal.

Baisakhi 2020 will be celebrated on April 13. Vaisakhi or Baisakhi is one of the most popular festivals of India. It is also significant as the harvest festival amongst farmers. It is also celebrated as the foundation day of Khalsa Panth in Sikhism. This vibrant festival is celebrated with different names in different regions of India. It is known as Rongali Bihu in Assam; Naba Barsha in West Bengal; Puthandu in Tamil Nadu; Pooram Vishu in Kerala; Vaishakha in Bihar.

In Punjab and Haryana, Baisakhi is the time for the harvest of Rabi crop. People of these regions also observe this day as the celebration of Thanksgiving day. On this auspicious day, they visit temples and Gurdwaras in new clothes to seek blessings from the almighty. Farmers also love to perform Bhangra and Gidda dance and participate in Vaisakhi fairs. On this day, Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh guru found the Order of Pure Ones to give a unique identity to the Sikhs.

Happy Baisakhi 2020 Wishes, quotes, images and WhatsApp messages to wish for this auspicious day:

1. Wishing you lots of joy and happiness this harvest festival. Happy Vaisakhi to you and your family.

2. May this festival bring luck, success, harmony and peace in your life. Happy Baisakhi. 3. Wishing you a very happy new year. Have a great year ahead. Happy Vaisakhi. 4. May God bless you and your family with all the happiness and prosperity. Happy Baisakhi. 5. Happy Baisakhi to everyone. Let us welcome the new year with ultimate zeal. 6. Let’s celebrate this Baisakhi with ultimate enthusiasm. Happy Vaisakhi to you and your family. 7. Wishing you and your family a peaceful Baisakhi. Stay happy always. 8. Let us welcome prosperity, joy and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Happy Vaisakhi to you and your family. 9. I’m sending my warm wishes to you for this Baisakhi. Have a wonderful year ahead.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More