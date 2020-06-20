  1. Home
Father’s Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to wish your dad on this day

Happy Father's Day 2020 Wishes, Messages, Quotes: This year, Father’s Day will be celebrated today, i.e. June 21 to celebrate the leading man in our lives. Here are some wishes to show your love.
22010 reads Mumbai Updated: June 21, 2020 07:25 am
Father’s Day 2020: Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to wish your dad on this dayHappy Father’s Day 2020: Quotes, Messages, Wishes, Facebook and WhatsApp Status to wish your dad on this day
A father is someone you hold onto when you are afraid. He is someone you rely on when the going gets tough. He is someone who acts tough and scolds you when you do something wrong but feels guilty later on. He might say no to something you asked for, but bring you an even bigger present to surprise you and brings a smile to your face. A father is a building block on which the whole family thrives and builds an empire of happiness. 

To celebrate this incredible man in our lives, Father’s Day is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of every year. This year, the day will be celebrated on June 21. It is celebrated with great zeal all across the world. If you are looking for messages and quotes to wish your father, then look no more. 

Here some Happy Father’s Day 2020 wishes, quotes, SMS and messages for your daddy dearest. 

1) "Dad, you are my hero and my role model. Thanks for being here for me and being a great example."

2) "The older I get the more I realize how important it is to have a dad like you. You have provided stability in my life and the love and acceptance I needed. Happy Father’s Day!"

3) "Dad, you have given me the best things in life: Your time, your care, and your love. I am truly grateful to have you in my life. Happy Father’s Day!"

4) "For all the wonderful things you do that I might not always notice, thank you. Happy Father’s Day, love you!"

5) "I’m so grateful for all your guidance and wisdom, you really are the best! Happy Father’s Day!"

6) "Thanks for giving me so much love, attention, and care. You truly are the best Daddy! Happy Father’s Day."

7) "Dad, you’ve always done what’s best for me even if I didn’t understand it at the time Which isn’t to say I understand it now, either, but I’ll take your word for it."

8) "You are the person I’d always look up to, no matter how tall I grow. Happy Father’s Day."

9) "I feel blessed to be your son/daughter. Thanks for everything, love you dad!" 

10) "I know I don’t tell you this a lot, but you are the most incredible man in my life and wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy Father’s Day!"

