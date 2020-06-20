Happy Father's Day 2020: Wishes Images, Wallpapers, Cards, Greetings and Pictures to wish your dad

Happy Father's Day 2020 Wishes images: Looking for perfect wish for your dad? Then check out our list right here. SOurce: Pinkvilla

Several people across the world will celebrate Father's Day on June 21 this year. Every year on the third Sunday of June, the day is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. The day is the celebration of fathers, fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the role fathers play in our families and society at large. On this day, kids wish their dad, grandpa and other paternal personalities who have been influential in their lives. Notes and special messages are written to show appreciation and say thanks for all he’s done.

Children also buy or make presents for their father or father-like figure, spend the day engaging in activities among others. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations will not be like every year as we restricted to our homes. But who said we cannot celebrate the day, right! If you are away from your father then you can e-meet and celebrate it virtually. To make the day special, you can create something or prepare a dish for him.

Father’s Day is celebrated on various days in the months of March, April and June. For the unversed, the first Father’s Day was observed on June 19, 1910, at the YMCA in Spokane, Washington. The idea of the day was initiated by Sonora Dodd. Sonora's father was a civil war veteran William Jackson Smart. After hearing a Mother’s Day Sermon, she decided that there should be Father's Day as well to honour dads and father figures.

Looking for the Father's Day messages and wishes for your daddy? Then you are at the right spot. Today we have compiled some really cool wishes for our readers. Read on to know.

Father’s Day 2020 wishes images, messages, wallpapers, WhatsApp and Facebook

