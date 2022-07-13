Happy Guru Purnima: Quotes, wishes and messages to share with the gurus in your life

Guru Purnima, the day honouring all gurus and teachers who are instrumental in guiding a person toward enlightenment, is highly revered by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists in India. The auspicious day is observed on a full moon day, or Purnima, which falls in the Ashadha month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Guru Purnima is being observed this year on Wednesday, July 13. It also honours Ved Vyasa's birthday, who is credited with writing some of the most significant Hindu texts of all time, including the Puranas, the Mahabharata, and the Vedas.

You can express your gratitude to your teachers and mentors on this particular day by sending them wishes, text messages, and quotes, and seek their blessings.

Everyone is my teacher. Some I seek. Some I subconsciously attract. Often, I learn simply by observing others. Some may be completely unaware that I’m learning from them, yet I bow deeply in gratitude.

You were a light for me in the dark, you were an inspiration and an aspiration, support me always, I will succeed in all ways, Happy Guru Purnima!

A Guru takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart. Happy Guru Purnima!



Teachers are the ones who impart wisdom and make us better human beings with a purpose. You have given me that light. Happy Guru Purnima.

Whenever I wanted inspiration, you were there to guide and be, Thanks Guru for being, Such a pillar of support for me, Happy Guru Purnima!

There will be no darkness in my life when there is the ray of light of your blessings and teachings. Happy Guru Purnima!

Today is the day to be grateful towards whom you learn from. Happy Guru Purnima Dear Teacher. I am really thankful to get a teacher like you.

To the world, you may be just a teacher but to your students, you are a hero! May God's blessings always shower on you. 'Happy Guru Purnima 2022'.

It is an incomparable journey where the Guru leads you from the visible to the invisible, from the material to the divine, from the ephemeral to the eternal. Thank you for being my Guru. Wishing You a Happy Guru Purnima 2022.

