Happy Hartalika Teej 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages to send and WhatsApp status for this special day

Hartalika Teej 2020 is going to be celebrated on August 21. This day women offer prayers to goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva and celebrate the day with fasting. Send these wishes, WhatsApp status and messages to your loved ones on this day.
37915 reads Mumbai Updated: August 21, 2020 08:57 am
Teej consists of three types of Hindu festivals. They are Hartalika Teej, Kajari Teej and Haryali Teej. It is one of the most important celebrations mainly in North and Central India. Hartalika Teej and Haryali Teej welcome the monsoon season and both of them are dedicated to goddess Parvati and her union with Lord Shiva. Women fast on these festivals and offer prayers.

Hartalika Teej 2020 is going to be celebrated on August 21. It’s a combination of two Hindi words “harit” and “aalika” and they mean “abduction” and “female friend”. On this day, Parvati’s female friend had to abduct her in order to help her from achieving her goal of marrying Lord Shiva. A major Hindu festival, Hartalika Teej is celebrated on the third day of Bhadrapur of North Indian Lunar calendar. On this day, women offer prayers to Shiva and Parvati and stay up all night chanting and praying. So, on this auspicious day, send thoughtful wishes and messages to your dear ones to wish them happy Hartalika Teej.

Hartalika Teej 2020: Wishes, Messages, Quotes and WhatsApp status:

1.Happy Hartalika Teej to everyone. May Goddess Parvati always shower her blessings on you.

2.On this auspicious day of Hartalika Teej, let’s pray to Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva for wisdom, prosperity and happiness.

3.May the almighty give us the strength to overcome all our hardships in life. Happy Hartalika Teej.

4.May Goddess Parvati bless you always to let your tenacity shine. Happy Hartalika Teej.

5.On this festival of Teej, I wish you all the success, happiness and strength. Happy Hartalika Teej.

6.Have a blissful Hartalika Teej. May Goddess Parvati always shower her blessings on you.

7.On this auspicious festival of Teej, I wish you all the happiness of this world. Happy Hartalika Teej.

8.May Goddess Parvati give us strength and wisdom on this festival of Teej. Happy Hartalika Teej.

Credits :inextlive, wikipedia, getty images

