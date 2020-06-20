Happy International Yoga Day 2020: Wishes, Images Wallpapers, Quotes, Greetings and Pictures to wish all

Happy International Yoga Day 2020 Wishes images: People across the world will celebrate Yoga day on June 21. Here's the list of wishes for everyone.

Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations, we have been celebrating International Yoga Day since 2015. On September 27, 2014, during his speech at the UN General Assembly, PM Modi suggested for the occasion of a Yoga Day to create more awareness of it and its health benefits. Every year there is a theme which is followed on the occasion. This year considering the coronavirus times, the theme is Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family. PM Modi also started an online video competition called My Life My Yoga. He asked the citizens to participate in this event and upload their videos.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing norms being still followed, there won't be events this year which usually happens to mark the occasion. Talking about yoga, it is one of the best ways to boost our physical and mental health. The best part is that you don't require any type of equipment, you just need some space and a mat. You can do anytime from the comfort of your home. For better health, fit body, and a sharp mind, one should include yoga in their daily regime. And now, amid Coronavirus times, the need for its inclusion is more important than ever as yoga helps to calm stress, anxiety and cures several health issues. On this International Yoga Day 2020, inspire yourself, as well as, others to embrace yoga with these quotes and wishes.

Check out Yoga Day Wishes, Images Wallpapers, Quotes, etc:

Happy Yoga Day 2020!

ALSO READ: International Yoga Day 2020: Here's how yoga can beat the COVID 19 stress

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×