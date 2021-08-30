Happy Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, quotes and messages to send your loved ones on this day

This year Janmashtami will be celebrated on August 30. This day is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna. This Hindu festival is celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervour across India and is considered of great importance for all devotees of Lord Krishna.

Lord Krishna is considered to be the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu and Krishan Janmashtami is marked on the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada (July-August) in India.

Here are some quotes and messages to send your loved ones on this day and wish them a Happy Janmashtami.

May Lord Krishna always give you happiness, love, prosperity and peace. Happy Janmashtami to you!

May you be showered with love, peace and prosperity this Janmashtami. Wishing you and your family a very auspicious Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace and happiness on this holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Let there be love, happiness and laughter in your life with Lord Krishna's blessings. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami!

This Janmashtami, may Lord Krishna bless you and your family with peace and happiness. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May the brave deeds of Lord Krishna inspire you to face every problem. Jai Shri Krishna!

May Lord Krishna's flute invite the melody of love into your life. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

Let us follow the teachings of Lord Krishna and give meaning to our lives. Wish you a happy Janmashtami!

Shree Krishna Janmashtami to everyone, may you all have a blessed, joyful and happy day!

