Happy Lohri 2020: History, significance and why we celebrate this happy festival

India is truly the most beautiful country in the World to live in. We celebrate and spread joy for almost anything and everything all around the year. As we all know with the commencement of the New Year, January also brings in its set of festivals. January 13th is celebrated as Lohri in most of Northern Indian with a lot of singing and dancing. Celebrated mostly by Sikhs and Hindus, this festival brings in a lot of zest and fervor.

Lohri marks the end of the winter solstice and also the harvesting of the rabi crops. Like every Indian ever, everyone dresses up in their most treasured pieces and clothes feeling up the whole vibe. If the famous folklore is to be believed, Lo from lohri means a big tava which is used to prepare the feast for the entire community. This joyous festival is also said to be traced back to the Mughal era. According to the tale of Dulla Bhatti who was nothing short of a local robinhood, he was a legendary hero of Punjab. He would steal from the Mughals and help the people of Punjab.

For this helpful act and being the hero that he was, Dulla Bhatti is mentioned in almost every Lohri song. On this day, people worship both the sun and fire for the good harvest. In Hindu-Punjabis and Sikhs, the day is considered auspicious especially for new brides and babies. Lohri is celebrated by lighting a huge bonfire in the veranda or on the open terrace. People circle around the bonfire singing and dancing and throw til or sesame seeds, jaggery in the fire. The famous Makke ki roti and sarson ka saag is prepared for everyone to eat. And sweets such as gajak and chikki is distributed.

Celebrations always get doubled when you share the spirit of the festival with your loved ones. Listed below are Whatsapp messages, wishes and photos which you can share with your friends and family.

"I wish that the warmth of the bonfire, the sweetness of jaggery at Lohri remain with you and your family forever!"

"The Sound of Dhol is in the Air, So Dance to Beats and Share and Care, May the Rhythm Keep You Always Happy This I Wish for You on Lohri. Happy Lohri!"

"May you take inspiration from the bonfire of Lohri to always work harder, to always do the right thing, to always be generous…. Happy Lohri!"

"May the happiness and joy of Lohri extend to each and every day of our lives…. Happy Lohri!

"May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri All!

