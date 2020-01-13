Happy Lohri 2020: Whatsapp wishes, messages to send your family and friends

Celebrations get doubled when you share it with your loved ones. Listed below are Whatsapp messages, wishes and photos which you can share with your friends and family.

The year has begun and it is time for the happy festivals to soak up the sun too. We're talking about the popular winter folk festival of Punjab, Lohri which is celebrated on January 13th every year. The festival is widely celebrated all across Northern India and among Punjabis. Just like the warmth from the holy fire, Lohri is said to be the passing of the winter solstice and it also marks the end of the chilly season. Lohri is the rejoicing of welcoming the longer pleasant days and it is widely celebrated by Sikhs and Hindus.

Rituals

Ideally the Sikhs and Hindus light a bonfire in their veranda or open area. The entire family comes together to sing and dance around the bonfire. Post the bonfire night, Hindus celebrate Makar Sankranti or the kite festival. Lohri gained more prominence thanks to our Bollywood films. Remember how Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini and Priety Zinta all come together to celebrate this joyous festival? And who can forget the famous song, "Lo aa gayi Lohri Ve".

Celebrations get doubled when you share it with your loved ones. Listed below are Whatsapp messages, wishes and photos which you can share with your friends and family.

"I wish that the warmth of the bonfire, the sweetness of jaggery at Lohri remain with you and your family forever!"

"May the joyous harvest season

Brings to you & your family

Happiness & prosperity

Best wishes for a joyous Happy Lohri"

"The Sound of Dhol is in the Air, So Dance to Beats and Share and Care, May the Rhythm Keep You Always Happy This I Wish for You on Lohri. Happy Lohri!"

"May you take inspiration from the bonfire of Lohri to always work harder, to always do the right thing, to always be generous…. Happy Lohri!"

"May the happiness and joy of Lohri extend to each and every day of our lives…. Happy Lohri"

The bonfire may give you warmth and joys of life…

Rewri and Gachak sweeten you relationships…

Moongphalli and Til add crispness to your actions….

And the Kite of your success soar into the sky!

**!!Happy Lohri!!**

"On this festive season of Lohri, may God bless you with good health and lifelong companionship. Happy Lohri to you and your family!"

"May this festival of zeal and verve fill your life with lots of energy and enthusiasm and may it help you bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Happy Lohri All!"

Here's wishing from all of us at Pinkvilla a very Happy Lohri to you and your family!

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More