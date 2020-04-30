Happy May Day 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Status to wish for the International Worker’s Day

May Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes and Messages: May Day is celebrated on the first day of May month to acknowledge the efforts of the people from the working class. Many events are organized on this day to raise concerns about worker’s rights.

May Day, which is also known as International Labour Day is celebrated on the first day of the May month. In the 19th century, it was marked as the International Worker’s Day when there were labour movements. On this day, many events are arranged to raise concern among people about the worker’s rights. But May Day 2020 will be different because of the Coronavirus lockdown. So, on this day, avoid gatherings and send some wishes and greetings to our friends, family and colleagues.

For the unversed, in India, the day was celebrated for the first time in the year 1923 in Chennai (former Madras) by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan. It was observed with the intentions that the government should grant labourers a national holiday on May 1. May Day also observes the significance of the struggles of the working-class from history. The day coincides with Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day. 60 years on May 1, these two modern states received statehood on linguistic lines. Check out the greetings for May Day 2020.

May Day 2020 Wishes, Quotes to wish for the International Worker’s Day:

1- We salute the hard work and dedication of the strong-willed souls. Happy May Day 2020.

2- Wishing everyone a very Happy May Day 2020.

3- We got our freedom and rights on this day. So, celebrate this day together to keep it forever. Happy May Day 2020.

4- A skilled, disciplined and punctual worker is always a treasure. So, wishing them all their contributions on this day. Happy May Day.

5- True liberty comes with labour and dignity. Happy International Worker’s Day 2020.

6- On this May Day, let’s acknowledge the efforts of all the workers who have given their best for progress. Happy May Day to all of them

7- A very Happy Labour Day to you. Always give your best as this is the key to success.

8- On this Labour Day, sending warm wishes and greetings to all the hard-working people around the world.

9- Happy May Day to all the people who inspire us with their hard work to face the toughest challenge of life.

10- On this day, let’s acknowledge and celebrate your success which has come for your hard work and effort. Happy May Day 2020.

