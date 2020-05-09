Influencer mom turns writer for Pinkvilla as she shares fun ideas to celebrate Mother's Day quarantine style

Here's a round-up of 5 ways to celebrate Mother’s Day, quarantine-style. If you have older kids, you can give them your request and see how they surprise you.

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and while this year we can’t celebrate it the usual way, by going to brunch with our family, or maybe even to a show/movie with our mom, a mani-pedi session to pamper ourselves or even a ladies night with our friends, we can still keep it simple yet fun at home. Influencer mom Arushi Garg has turned writer for Pinkvilla to help you out with some inspiration for cool and easy Mother's Day celebration at home aka in quarantine style.

Arushi says “We moms need a special day to celebrate more than ever. So, in honor of all housebound moms, I have rounded up 5 ways to celebrate Mother’s Day, quarantine-style. If you have older kids, you can give them your request and see how they surprise you. Or else for little kids’ mom like me, let your partner know what plans you have for yourself.” (unless they can also surprise you)

1. Mom” and “spa day” go together like PB&J. And these days, we want one more than ever! Create a retreat where you can forget about family grooming and focus on yourself. I did this last month for my birthday and it was such a great gift to myself. Or ask the kids to prepare the bedroom. Make it beautiful with some flowers or plants, take daddy’s help and light scented candles, and put on your favorite music.

2. A Day Free Of Duty: It is probably going to be impossible for us moms to unplug mentally from home duties. But try to think about the top 5 things that give you stress and just ask the kids and hubby to help. For me: the house needs to be clean especially the kitchen, laundry folding is time taking and I will appreciate all the help, the toys really need to get out of the carpet and into the shelves or boxes and just decluttering the pantry can be a huge help too. Make that list moms!

3. Table for all at Mommy’s Café: For a change, we mothers will love to be served food, café style with some hand-drawn menu, with either food ordered form your favorite restaurant or a surprise meal prepared by daddy and babies. A day spent without stepping in the kitchen, please! You can also turn this into a picnic in your backyard and ask the kids to decorate it for you. Or turn it into old fashion breakfast in bed.

4. Bake Together for best memories: If you are like me and try to stay away from cakes and desserts as much as possible. Dial-up the sweet factor on this special day and join forces with your kids to bake cookies, cake, or make special desserts to indulge in. Get the kids to decorate the cake and cookies and enjoy the treats together. With younger kids be prepared for some baking fails like this one!

5. Reconnecting with a hobby or personal or professional passion - Pick up the camera or paintbrush or pend down your thoughts on that journal. Remember what inspires you—so sign up for a cooking zoom class or any of those masterclasses. Grab the camera for an indoor macro shoot and get some alone time to reconnect with yourself and do what you have been missing in these times. I have been taking some LinkedIn learning classes from industry experts to learn some new digital marketing skills for my professional and personal growth.

Arushi Garg blogs at The Snazzy Mom and shares her life’s moments on her Instagram account.

