Happy Navratri 2021: Quotes and wishes to send your loved ones on this auspicious day

The nine day festival in India dedicated to Goddess Durga known as Navratri begins today. Shardiya Navratri is observed by all devotees of Goddess Durga who consider these nine days to be auspicious. It is the much awaited Indian festival that is celebrated during Autumn across the country.

This year, the Navratri celebrations will commence on October 7 and end on October 15. The festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm across the country and people observe a fast on these nine days and worship the nine different incarnations of Goddess Durga on each day.

Here are some quotes and wishes to send your loved ones on this auspicious day of Navratri:

May Goddess Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. Happy Navratri!

May Goddess Durga guide you, protect you and give you all the happiness you have wished for. Happy Navratri!

Let this Navratri be the end of a wonderful year together and the start of a much more wonderful journey together. Happy Navratri!

May the bright colours of Navratri bring into our lives high spirits and positivity. Wishing a blessed and cheerful Navratri to you and your family.

May Maa Durga light your life with infinite blessings of prosperity, happiness and peace. Happy Navratri!

May this festival be the harbinger of joy and prosperity. As the holy occasion of Navratri is here and the atmosphere is filled with the spirit of mirth and love, here’s wishing you a great Navratri!

Maa Durga has come into our lives to grace us with her power and strength. Let us worship her and seek her blessings to become better persons. Happy Navratri to you!

Let us all pray that the divine blessings of Goddess Durga bring you eternal peace and happiness. That they protect you from all wrongdoings and grant all your wishes. Happy Navratri to you and your family!

May the generous goddess Maa Durga brighten your life with countless blessings. I hope your prayers bring happiness and prosperity. Happy Navratri to you!

Navratri is a time to share and care. Wish you glorious days ahead. Happy Navratri to you and your family!

