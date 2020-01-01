Happy New Year 2020: New Year Images, Wallpapers, Greeting Cards and Pictures for Whatsapp & Facebook

The New Year is here and we have all the different ways you can wish your friends and family. Check it out

The New Year is here and it means new beginnings, new resolutions and a new way to live life. Each new year is started with loads of positive vibes and messages, calls and cards bombarding us. Friends and family are an important part of ringing in the new year. While it is not always possible to celebrate the new beginning with friends and family, you can still give them your warm regards through social media.

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram are the best and fastest ways to send a greeting to your loved ones. So, here we have all the different ways you can wish your loved ones on social media.

New Year 2020 wishes:

1. Wishing You a Brand New Year, Bursting With Joy, Roaring With Laughter And Full Of Fun.

2. Happy New Year! May the coming year be full of grand adventures and opportunities.

3. Wishing you a great New Year! How about if we get fame, champagne and cash instead of joy, happiness and peace?

4. It’s a new beginning. Always stay aware of your courage and faith that will help keep your determination and spirit unshaken. Go achieve all that you desire!

5. Make a decision right now that you’ll do what makes you happy over the next year. I encourage you to look at every day as a new chance to move you toward your dreams!

6. Wishing you 12 months of success, 52 weeks of laughter, 365 days of fun, 8760 hours of joy, 525600 minutes of good luck, and 31536000 seconds of happiness. Happy New Year!

New Year 2020 Images:

