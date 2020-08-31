Happy Onam 2020: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp status to send on this auspicious day

Onam is the annual harvest festival of Kerala which is celebrated on the Chingam month of Malayalam calendar, i.e. between August and September. According to legends, this occasion is arranged to commemorate King Mahabali. His spirit comes to visit Kerala during the festival. Onam 2020 is going to be celebrated on August 31. This is one of the major events for the people of Kerala.

Vallam Kali (boat race), Pulikali (tiger dance), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Thumbi Thullal (women's dance), Kummattikali (mask dance), Onathallu (martial arts), Onavillu (music), etc. are part of the Onam celebration. It’s the New Year day for Malayalis. So, on this auspicious day, send some thoughtful messages to your loved ones to wish them Happy Onam. Read below.

Onam 2020: Quotes, Wishes and Messages to wish on this day

1.May the spirit of Onam fill your heart with happiness and joy. Happy Onam!

2.May the colours and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness. Happy Onam.

3.May the Lord Mahabali always shower his blessings on you. Happy Onam.

4.Happy Onam to you and your family. May all your dreams come true and have a blissful life ahead.