Happy Pohela Boishakh 2020: Quotes, Wishes and Messages to wish your loved ones on the Bengali New Year

Pohela Boishakh is celebrated as the Bengali New Year. It falls in the month of Boishakh according to the Bengali Solar Calendar. So, send thoughtful quotes, greetings and wishes to your friends and family to wish on this auspicious day.

Pohela Boishakh or Bangla Nobo Borsho is celebrated as the Bengali New Year. This year, it will be celebrated on April 14. It’s one of the most popular festivals in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam and Bangladesh. Pohela Boishakh is celebrated on the first day of Boishakh month according to the Bengali Calendar. Vaisakhi, Punjabi New Year is celebrated one day before Bangla Nobo Borsho. This festival is known by different names in different regions of India. In Assam, it’s called Rongali Bihu, Vishu is popular in Kerala, Tamil Nadu celebrates Puthandu on this day; Vaishakha is celebrated in Bihar.

In Bengal, Pohela Boishakh is celebrated with great zeal and fervour. People visit temples and wear new clothes to start the new year on a positive note. They offer prayers, sweets and garlands to the god. Bengalis also meet their friends and family on this day and greet them by saying ‘Shubho Naba Borsho’ (Happy New Year) and give each other sweets. But due to coronavirus lockdown, this year they won't be able to meet their dear ones. So, celebrate this day by staying at home and send warm greetings to your special ones.

Pohela Boishakh wishes, quotes, Facebook and WhatsApp messages for the Bengali New Year 2020:

1. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Bengali New Year. Have a great year ahead.

2. Shubho Naba Borsho to you and your loved ones. May this year bring you all the luck, prosperity and happiness.

3. On this auspicious day of Boishakh, I pray to god that he always showers his blessings upon you. Shubho Naba Borsho.

4. Wishing you a very happy Pohela Boishakh. May all your dreams come true this new year.

5. Wishing you a blessed and prosperous Bengali New Year. Stay happy always.

6. May this new year bring lots of happiness and success in your life. Shubho Naba Borsho.

7. Hope this new year brings you joy, prosperity and good fortune in abundance. Shubho Naba Borsho.

