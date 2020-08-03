  1. Home
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: 7 Promises to make to your sister on THIS Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to cherish the relation between brothers and sisters. So, brothers can make this day extra special by making these promises to their sisters. Happy Rakhi!
Raksha Bandhan is one of the most popular traditional festivals of Hindu culture. It celebrates the sweet relation between brothers and sisters. Raksha Bandhan 2020 is going to be celebrated on August 2.

The term Raksha Bandhan means “the bond of protection”. Sisters tie Rakhi, a decorative band, on their brother’s wrists and get gifts in return from their brothers. This symbolises the responsibilities that brothers and sisters have to protect each other. So, on this occasion, making some promises to your sister would be great to make her feel special.

Promises to make to your sister on Rakhi 2020.

You have to protect her

It’s your first and foremost responsibility to protect your sister in every possible way. When she will face any problem, you will have to save her.

Guidance

When she needs to make any big decision, then you have to guide her to show the right path for success.

You cannot hit her

No matter what the situation is, you can never hit her. She can be stubborn some times, but you have to then patiently make her understand without any aggression.

Respect her privacy

Your sister is an individual person who also needs privacy in her life. So, you have to respect that personal space and cannot invade her privacy.

Never reveal her secrets

Brothers and sisters are like best friends and best friends share a lot of secrets with each other and never reveal any of those in public. So, when your sister shares any secret with you, show respect to it by not sharing with others.

Never leave her alone

If your sister needs company then promise to be there with her always to provide mental support.

Don’t judge her

If she does anything wrong, then make her realise about the mistake but never judge her. This will hurt your sister.

Also Read: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp status to celebrate Rakhi

Credits :khurki, getty images, wikipedia

