  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp status to celebrate Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is a popular festival of the Hindus. This day celebrates the bond of sisters and brothers. So, here are some wishes and messages to send your sisters and brothers on this day.
81738 reads Mumbai Updated: August 2, 2020 09:28 am
Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp status to celebrate RakhiHappy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp status to celebrate Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is a popular traditional festival in the Hindu culture. In this celebration, sisters tie decorative band on their brother’s wrist and receives gifts in return. The band symbolises protection, happiness and prosperity from the brothers. This day is observed in the month of Shravana in the Hindu lunar calendar which basically falls in August.

The term Raksha Bandhan means “the bond of protection” in Sanskrit. This is a grand festival of India to celebrate the relation between brothers and sisters. In 1905, Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore started Rakhi Mahotsav when Bengal was divided by the partition. Raksha Bandhan 2020 is going to be celebrated on August 3. Check out the quotes and wishes to send your brothers and wishes on this special day.

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Quotes and messages to send your brothers and sisters on this day:

1-On this Rakhi, I wish our bond becomes more stronger and we will be always there for each other. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

2-On this occasion of Rakhi, I’m sending tons of love and happiness to my sister. Stay safe. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

3-Sending all my best wishes to you on this Rakhi. Be happy always!

4-No matter, where we are, I will always love you and send my wishes to you. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

5-You make my life beautiful. I’m lucky to have you as my brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

6-Your happiness makes my day. I will always be there to protect you. Happy Raksha Bandhan my little sister.

7-Sisters are like friends. And you are my best friend for life. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

8-Happy Raksha Bandhan! Our love for each other will never diminish.

9-We are not together on this Raksha Bandha, but our love will never change for each other. Happy Rakhi.

10-Thank you for being my best friend and my guardian. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2020: Date, muhurat, history and significance of the Rakhi festival

Credits :hindustantimes, wikipedia, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement