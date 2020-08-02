Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp status to celebrate Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan is a popular festival of the Hindus. This day celebrates the bond of sisters and brothers. So, here are some wishes and messages to send your sisters and brothers on this day.

Raksha Bandhan is a popular traditional festival in the Hindu culture. In this celebration, sisters tie decorative band on their brother’s wrist and receives gifts in return. The band symbolises protection, happiness and prosperity from the brothers. This day is observed in the month of Shravana in the Hindu lunar calendar which basically falls in August.

The term Raksha Bandhan means “the bond of protection” in Sanskrit. This is a grand festival of India to celebrate the relation between brothers and sisters. In 1905, Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore started Rakhi Mahotsav when Bengal was divided by the partition. Raksha Bandhan 2020 is going to be celebrated on August 3. Check out the quotes and wishes to send your brothers and wishes on this special day.

Raksha Bandhan 2020: Quotes and messages to send your brothers and sisters on this day:

1-On this Rakhi, I wish our bond becomes more stronger and we will be always there for each other. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

2-On this occasion of Rakhi, I’m sending tons of love and happiness to my sister. Stay safe. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

3-Sending all my best wishes to you on this Rakhi. Be happy always!

4-No matter, where we are, I will always love you and send my wishes to you. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

5-You make my life beautiful. I’m lucky to have you as my brother. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

6-Your happiness makes my day. I will always be there to protect you. Happy Raksha Bandhan my little sister.

7-Sisters are like friends. And you are my best friend for life. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

8-Happy Raksha Bandhan! Our love for each other will never diminish.

9-We are not together on this Raksha Bandha, but our love will never change for each other. Happy Rakhi.

10-Thank you for being my best friend and my guardian. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

