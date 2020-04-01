Happy, Sad, Relaxed: Check out THESE 10 songs for your every mood
Music is a language on its own. Language is understood as a way to share emotions in a way that people can understand. Musicians even believe that with music you can communicate across linguistic and cultural barriers. That is true because we clearly don’t need to understand French to enjoy the majestic composition by Debussy. Sometimes we don’t even need lyrics to enjoy music, instrumental is enough.
Music has a strange way of changing our mood. While one song makes us feel enthusiastic another one makes us feel sad. Regardless of what mood you’re in, there is always a mood to listen to some music. Whether you’re walking, trying to distract yourself from the world or want to work out, music always has an answer for you.
So, here is a list of Bollywood songs for your every mood that you can listen to. Hope you enjoy it!
1. When you’re happy
Love you Zindagi – Dear Zindagi
2. When you’re angry
The Way I Am – Eminem
3. When you’re sad
Don’t Worry Be Happy – Bobby Mcferrin
4. When you feel relaxed
Khwabon Ke Parindey – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
5. When you’re stressed and want to cry
The Scientist – Coldplay
6. When you need motivation in life
Yeh Honsla – Dor
7. When you’re lonely
Scared to Be Lonely – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
8. When you’re in love
All of Me – John Legend
9. When you’re travelling
Illahi – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
10. When you’re heartbroken
Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana – Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein
Which one is your favourite? Let us in the comment section below.
