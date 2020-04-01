  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

Happy, Sad, Relaxed: Check out THESE 10 songs for your every mood

Music can instantly change your mood or be your companion when you want to cry. Here are 10 songs that you can listen to for your every mood.
2824 reads Mumbai
People,Music for every mood,Sad Songs,Romantic SongsHappy, Sad, Relaxed: Check out THESE 10 songs for your every mood
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Music is a language on its own. Language is understood as a way to share emotions in a way that people can understand. Musicians even believe that with music you can communicate across linguistic and cultural barriers. That is true because we clearly don’t need to understand French to enjoy the majestic composition by Debussy. Sometimes we don’t even need lyrics to enjoy music, instrumental is enough. 

Music has a strange way of changing our mood. While one song makes us feel enthusiastic another one makes us feel sad. Regardless of what mood you’re in, there is always a mood to listen to some music. Whether you’re walking, trying to distract yourself from the world or want to work out, music always has an answer for you. 

So, here is a list of Bollywood songs for your every mood that you can listen to. Hope you enjoy it! 

1.  When you’re happy 

Love you Zindagi – Dear Zindagi 

2. When you’re angry 

The Way I Am – Eminem 

3.  When you’re sad 

Don’t Worry Be Happy – Bobby Mcferrin 

4. When you feel relaxed 

Khwabon Ke Parindey – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 

5. When you’re stressed and want to cry 

The Scientist – Coldplay 

6. When you need motivation in life 

Yeh Honsla – Dor  

7. When you’re lonely 

Scared to Be Lonely – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa 

8. When you’re in love 

All of Me – John Legend 

9. When you’re travelling 

Illahi – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 

10. When you’re heartbroken 

Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana – Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein

Which one is your favourite? Let us in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Traditional Music of India: Check out the types of traditional music of India

ALSO READ: 10 Best TV and web series to binge watch during the quarantine period

Credits :

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement