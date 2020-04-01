Happy, Sad, Relaxed: Check out THESE 10 songs for your every mood

Music can instantly change your mood or be your companion when you want to cry. Here are 10 songs that you can listen to for your every mood.

Music is a language on its own. Language is understood as a way to share emotions in a way that people can understand. Musicians even believe that with music you can communicate across linguistic and cultural barriers. That is true because we clearly don’t need to understand French to enjoy the majestic composition by Debussy. Sometimes we don’t even need lyrics to enjoy music, instrumental is enough.

Music has a strange way of changing our mood. While one song makes us feel enthusiastic another one makes us feel sad. Regardless of what mood you’re in, there is always a mood to listen to some music. Whether you’re walking, trying to distract yourself from the world or want to work out, music always has an answer for you.

So, here is a list of Bollywood songs for your every mood that you can listen to. Hope you enjoy it!

1. When you’re happy

Love you Zindagi – Dear Zindagi

2. When you’re angry

The Way I Am – Eminem

3. When you’re sad

Don’t Worry Be Happy – Bobby Mcferrin

4. When you feel relaxed

Khwabon Ke Parindey – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

5. When you’re stressed and want to cry

The Scientist – Coldplay

6. When you need motivation in life

Yeh Honsla – Dor

7. When you’re lonely

Scared to Be Lonely – Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

8. When you’re in love

All of Me – John Legend

9. When you’re travelling

Illahi – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

10. When you’re heartbroken

Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewana – Rehna Hai Terre Dil Mein

Which one is your favourite? Let us in the comment section below.

